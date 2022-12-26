How to type in Hindi in WhatsApp

If you are the tech support person of your family, you might have been asked how can one type in Hindi on WhatsApp. Since Hindi is one of the most popular languages, including for senior citizens, this query might be pretty common for many. Also Read - WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates: Details here

According to WhatsApp, "WhatsApp is available in over 40 languages ​​on iPhone and about 60 languages ​​on Android. WhatsApp only works in the language set up on your phone. For example, if you change your phone's language to Bengali, WhatsApp's language also changes to Bengali."

Well, here's a quick way how users can switch to Hindi or other regional languages that they are comfortable with.

How to switch languages in WhatsApp

Android

Go to the phone Settings and go to “keyboard and input method” Now tap on Gboard option and then select “Languages” Now select “Add language” and tap on Hindi or any other language of your choice Once done, go back to WhatsApp and open a chatbox Tap on the globe icon at the bottom of the keyboard This will allow you to switch between different languages including Hindi

If you change the keyboard settings, not only in WhatsApp, but one can even type in Hindi in SMS, social media apps and more.

iPhone

Go to the iPhone Settings then open “General” Now head to Language & Region > iPhone’s language Choose your preferred language and tap on “change to (language)”

You can simply tap on the globe-like sign to switch the language and type in Hindi.

