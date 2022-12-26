comscore How to type in Hindi in WhatsApp on Android, iOS: A step-by-step guide
News

How to type in Hindi in WhatsApp

How To

Here's how you can type in Hindi and other regional languages on WhatsApp

whatsapp

If you are the tech support person of your family, you might have been asked how can one type in Hindi on WhatsApp. Since Hindi is one of the most popular languages, including for senior citizens, this query might be pretty common for many. Also Read - WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates: Details here

According to WhatsApp, “WhatsApp is available in over 40 languages ​​on iPhone and about 60 languages ​​on Android. WhatsApp only works in the language set up on your phone. For example, if you change your phone’s language to Bengali, WhatsApp’s language also changes to Bengali.” Also Read - Samsung starts rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to Galaxy M, Galaxy F series smartphones: Check details

Well, here’s a quick way how users can switch to Hindi or other regional languages that they are comfortable with. Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 37 lakh malicious accounts in India in Nov

How to switch languages in WhatsApp

Android

  1. Go to the phone Settings and go to “keyboard and input method”
  2. Now tap on Gboard option and then select “Languages”
  3. Now select “Add language” and tap on Hindi or any other language of your choice
  4. Once done, go back to WhatsApp and open a chatbox
  5. Tap on the globe icon at the bottom of the keyboard
  6. This will allow you to switch between different languages including Hindi

If you change the keyboard settings, not only in WhatsApp, but one can even type in Hindi in SMS, social media apps and more.

iPhone

  1. Go to the iPhone Settings then open “General”
  2. Now head to Language & Region > iPhone’s language
  3. Choose your preferred language and tap on “change to (language)”

You can simply tap on the globe-like sign to switch the language and type in Hindi.

For the unversed, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new report status update for the desktop beta. The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section. Same as the reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons, so they can see if there is a violation. However, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2022 1:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro to launch in China on January 4
Mobiles
OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro to launch in China on January 4
Redmi 11 Prime 5G receives a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Deals

Redmi 11 Prime 5G receives a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

News

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

News

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

News

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature: Here's what happened

Apple iPhone 12 Pro reportedly falls from 26th floor, remains unharmed

LG Velvet will finally get Android 13 update next year, but no hope for 5G support on Wing yet

Twitter not going to bankrupt, but isn't secure yet, says Elon Musk

5G in India: Millions of Indians living near airports may not get to enjoy 5G in 2023, here's why

Biggest tech developments in India in 2022

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?