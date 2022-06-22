WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that has loads of features. While you can try out different font styles and formats while writing messages, you might’ve never tried this feature where you can flip the text completely making it look like a mirror image of the text that you want to send. Also Read - Govt bans over 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading misinformation about Agnipath scheme

To be honest, there’s no practical reason why someone would want to flip their written text on WhatsApp but where’s the fun in all the practicality. Yes, it can become a code to hide the text from being read instantly. But apart from that, it’s just fun and laughs. Also Read - WhatsApp gets the ability to message, mute individual users in a group call

How to type upside down on WhatsApp and other applications

Just to be clear, this method does require downloading a third-party application. However, using it for WhatsApp, Telegram and pretty much any other app is very simple and basic. The process is extremely simple once you’ve downloaded the flip text application. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow: