WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that has loads of features. While you can try out different font styles and formats while writing messages, you might've never tried this feature where you can flip the text completely making it look like a mirror image of the text that you want to send.
To be honest, there's no practical reason why someone would want to flip their written text on WhatsApp but where's the fun in all the practicality. Yes, it can become a code to hide the text from being read instantly. But apart from that, it's just fun and laughs.
Also Read - WhatsApp: How to hide profile photo, last seen from specific people
How to type upside down on WhatsApp and other applications
Just to be clear, this method does require downloading a third-party application. However, using it for WhatsApp, Telegram and pretty much any other app is very simple and basic. The process is extremely simple once you’ve downloaded the flip text application. Here are the steps you’ll need to follow:
- First, go to Play Store and look for Upside Down (Flip Text). There will be many options but we tried the one whose author is ‘vndnguyen’
- Once downloaded, just open the application. It will prompt you to download the latest version. You can just click on ‘Ok’.
- Once you do that, you’ll see that the screen is divided into two parts
- Tap on the first section and write the text you want to be sent upside down.
- Then if you tap on the lower section after you’ve written the message, you’ll see the inverted text. It won’t be a mirror image but it will be completely inverted.
- Once you are done with the complete message, you will see two options at the bottom of the screen, which are ‘Clear’ or ‘Copy’
- You just need to copy the text and then paste it into whichever application you want, including WhatsApp, Telegram, or even Gmail.