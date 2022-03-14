comscore How to uninstall Cortana on a Windows PC in a few simple steps
For Windows 11 users, Cortana is disabled by default, and the company would prefer you get rid of the digital assistant that way. But, if you want to stick to your guns and keep running Windows 10 here's how you can do so without being bothered by Cortana.

Cortana

(Image: Microsoft)

Cortana has been removed the app from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Its namesake AI in the Halo series is also dead. But the digital assistant continues to live on in the Windows ecosystem. While being very capable many do not like the digital assistant and would like to uninstall it. If you are amongst the bunch, then you have come to the right place. Here we will be taking a look at how you can turn off the digital assistant on your Windows powered machine. Also Read - Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

For Windows 11 users, Cortana is disabled by default, and the company would prefer you get rid of the digital assistant that way. But, if you want to stick to your guns and keep running Windows 10 here’s how you can do so without being bothered by Cortana. Also Read - Microsoft finally brings a new video editor to Windows, but it costs more than Adobe Premiere Pro

Note: Using these methods will disable Cortana in the main PC framework, but the digital assistant will continue to show up inside of some of the company’s apps including Outlook and Teams. Also Read - You can now install Windows on your Steam Deck

How to disable Cortana  (Windows 10, 11)

  • Open the task manager.
  • Now click on the “Startup” tab.
  • Click on Cortana and then click Disable.
  • Now open the Start menu and find the Cortana app.
  • Right-click on the app and then select “More”.
  • Now click on the “App settings” option.
  • Toggle the “Runs at log-in” switch to off.

Cortana is disabled in Windows 11 by default. However, if it is enabled by a chance you can follow the steps listed above to turn it back off.

How to uninstall Cortana (Windows 10)

Before we start, note that this method requires tinkering with the system’s code and do it only if you are comfortable around PowerShell.

  • Open PowerShell by searching it in the Start menu.
  • Right-click on the Windows PowerShell app and click on “Run as administrator.”
  • Now type in the command “Get-AppxPackage -allusers Microsoft.549981C3F5F10 | Remove-AppxPackage” and press enter.

If you completely want to remove Cortana then you will have to tinker with the Windows Registry, which is extremely risky and we do not recommend doing that until you are a power user.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 1:37 PM IST

