How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

Meta-owned Facebook allows syncing Instagram account with FB profile. Link your Instagram and FB account help in cross-post and easily connect with friends on either platform.

But in case you want to limit your social media activity and looking for a solution to unlink your social media accounts, here's what you can do.

How to unlink Facebook account from your Instagram account

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your iOS or Android smart and tap your profile icon at the bottom left. Also Read - Facebook Reels is now available in 150 countries on Android, iOS

Step 2: Then tap on the menu icon (three lines or three dots on iOS, three dots on Android) in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Then tap on Settings.

Step 4: Next up, tap on the Accounts Center at the bottom then tap your name at the top.

Step 5: Tap Account & profiles.

Step 6: Then select the account you want to remove.

Step 7: Tap Remove from Accounts Center.

Step 8: Once the confirmation message appears, tap Continue.

Step 9: Lastly, tap Remove [account name]. Your account will then get unlinked.

In case you don’t want to unlink rather limit your Instagram-Facebook interaction, here’s a simple solution.

-Tap on the Menu icon on the app > Settings > Accounts Center.

-Then select the category in the Manage connected experiences section.

-In the Story & Post Sharing display, use the radio buttons to check which account you are setting the options for.

-Then use the sliders to Automatically Share on or off for your IG posts or story.