How to unlink Facebook profile from your Instagram account

Meta-owned Facebook allows syncing Instagram account with FB profile. Link your Instagram and FB account help in cross-post and easily connect with friends on either platform.
But in case you want to limit your social media activity and looking for a solution to unlink your social media accounts, here's what you can do.
How to unlink Facebook account from your Instagram account
Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your iOS or Android smart and tap your profile icon at the bottom left.
Step 2: Then tap on the menu icon (three lines or three dots on iOS, three dots on Android) in the upper right corner.
Step 3: Then tap on Settings.
Step 4: Next up, tap on the Accounts Center at the bottom then tap your name at the top.
Step 5: Tap Account & profiles.
Step 6: Then select the account you want to remove.
Step 7: Tap Remove from Accounts Center.
Step 8: Once the confirmation message appears, tap Continue.
Step 9: Lastly, tap Remove [account name]. Your account will then get unlinked.
In case you don’t want to unlink rather limit your Instagram-Facebook interaction, here’s a simple solution.
-Tap on the Menu icon on the app > Settings > Accounts Center.
-Then select the category in the Manage connected experiences section.
-In the Story & Post Sharing display, use the radio buttons to check which account you are setting the options for.
-Then use the sliders to Automatically Share on or off for your IG posts or story.