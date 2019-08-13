OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium flagship device from the Chinese smartphone maker. It was launched in May 2019 and it brings a number of new features. The most standout feature is the new 90Hz OLED display that offers faster refresh rate than flagship from rivals. It also offers industry leading performance with up to 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform. In our review, we observed how the device could be the best in its segment for mobile gaming experience. OnePlus is achieving such a level of performance not only with the hardware but also using software.

In order to enhance the gaming experience on OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has tied up wit Fnatic, a professional eSports organization. This gaming mode allows users to block notifications, disable auto-brightness when they gaming. It also provides option to enhance the display and improve haptic feedback. In addition, there is also a Fnatic mode on the flagship smartphone. It is a setting within the gaming mode and OnePlus calls it “supercharge your gaming experience”. With the mode, OnePlus directs all the resources towards making the gaming experience even better.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

At the time of OnePlus 7 Series launch, Fnatic mode was exclusive to OnePlus 7 Pro. Since then, the feature has been extended to other devices including the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5. At the time of launch, OnePlus explained the key features of Fnatic mode but it failed to detail an easter egg. India Today has found hidden wallpapers in Fnatic mode, that when unlocked, adds new wallper options. Here is how to unlock:

1: Navigate to Settings >> Utilities >> Gaming Mode >> Fnatic Mode.

2: Now, tap on the Fnatic logo for five times.

3: The above step should create a text field underneath the logo.

4: Now, enter alwaysfnatic in this text field and press enter.

When you execute the four steps mentioned above, you will be able to unlock the Fnatic-themed wallpapers. These wallpapers are not the most well designed ones available for OnePlus smartphones. However, they stand out for the way OnePlus and Fnatic managed to hide it. The method of unlocking wallpapers in the form of an easter egg is a refreshing experience. If you have a OnePlus smartphone with Fnatic mode then you can try it now.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline