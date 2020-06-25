comscore How to unlock Dolby Equalizer on OnePlus smartphones | BGR India
How to unlock full Dolby Atmos Equalizer on OnePlus 7, 7T and 8 series smartphones

Check out how you can unlock the complete Dolby Atmos Equalizer on your OnePlus 7 series, 7T series or 8 series smartphone.

  Updated: June 25, 2020 9:39 PM IST
OnePlus collaborated with Dirac Research to provide digitally optimize the speaker performance of its phones until the OnePlus 6T was launched. Starting with the OnePlus 7, the brand switched to Dolby Atmos for the tuning. Since then, the OnePlus 7 and subsequently the 7T and 8 series have been featuring Dolby Atmos to support its speaker output. However, the version of the software implemented in the phones is a very basic one, with just a few modes you can switch between. Also Read - Budget OnePlus TV new detail revealed; available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch

However, a simple trick found by XDA Senior Member Rayekk can enable a full-fledged Equaliser on the OnePlus 7, 7T, 7 Pro, 7T Pro and even the newer OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. Below are the steps you can take to enable the complete Dolby Equaliser on your phones. Note that you will need a computer/laptop and ADB access. If you don’t know how to setup ADB fo0r your device, first have a look into that and then return to this tutorial. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; specifications, features, price in India, and more

Step 1: Turn on USB Debugging on your OnePlus phone and connect it to your PC/Laptop. Head over to your ADB tools folder and do a Shift+Right Click to bring up the contextual menu. Here look for the ‘open command window here’ option. Also Read - OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Amazon India listing page goes live: All you need to know

Step 2: Once you’re in the black command prompt window, type in the following command. This will uninstall the stock presets from the primary user sound profile.

adb shell pm uninstall –user 0 com.oneplus.sound.tuner

Step 3: Now that you have removed the barebones Dolby Atmos preset apk, you need to install another package in its place that has the complete equalizer settings unlocked. XDA managed to grab this package from the Razer Phone. The good part is that the new equalizer will integrate directly with OxygenOS without needing any modifications. All you have to do is grab the apk from here and install it like any other apk on your phone. Give your phone a restart and you should be good to go.

Step 4: How to revert to the stock equalizer

If for some reason you would like to go back to the regular OnePlus equalizer, the steps are easy. First remove the installed apk by uninstalling it from the settings. Also, remove any other Dolby Atmos apps you have installed to avoid conflicts. Once that is done, repeat Step 1 and connect your OnePlus phone in USB debugging mode to an ADB window. Run this command to restore the stock Dolby package

adb shell cmd package install-existing com.oneplus.sound.tuner

Once you run this command, restart your phone and things should be back to square one and you will have the stock Dolby Atmos interface again.

  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 9:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 25, 2020 9:39 PM IST

