How to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask

Still waiting for iOS 15.4 beta update? Here's a simple workaround that you can use to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask.

Unlock iPhone with face mask

Apple iOS 15.4 beta version has added the ability to unlock an iPhone wearing a face mask. However, the feature is still under testing and is only available for developers and public beta users. Also Read - Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its ‘Vintage Product’ list

While a few early birds (renowned YouTube influencers per se) have got their hands on, many users are still waiting to try the new feature. Apple is yet to give a release date for the iOS 15.4 stable version, but if you are unable to wait that long, here are a few workarounds that you can try. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

How to use Face ID with a mask to unlock an iPhone (beta mode)

As mentioned the feature is currently available on iOS 15.4 beta version. Moreover, it can be accessed only the latest iPhone models including iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max. In case you were lucky enough to get the beta version, here are the steps that you need to follow to use FaceID with a mask. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro with Mini-LED display might debut in June this year

-Open the Settings app on your iOS device.

-Then go into Face ID & Passcode and enter your passcode.

-Next toggle on Use Face ID with a Mask.

-In the next slide you will see the Use Face ID with a Mask option.

-Set up Face ID with your mask on and you are good to go.

In case you have neither received the iOS 15.4 beta nor have the latest iPhone, here’s an alternate option that you can try.

Use Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone

– First up, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

-Then select Face ID & Passcode.

-Enter the passcode and then scroll down to Unlock with Apple Watch.

-Search for your Apple Watch and toggle to turn on the feature.

Once done with these steps, you will be able to unlock your iPhone with a face mask on. All you need to do is lift up your phone to unlock, it will produce a haptic tap on your wrist when the device gets unlocked.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Best Sellers