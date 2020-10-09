There are times when you send an email with either wrong information or with a big mistake. This is when you feel the need for an unsend button. While there is no separate button or feature to unsend an email on Gmail, you do get a short time to recall it after sending the mail. You might already be aware of this. When you send an email, an Undo button appears on the screen, which will be visible for 30 seconds max if you have set the timer in the settings. Also Read - Google launches Nest Audio smart speaker in India at Rs 6,999: Check sale details

Once you press on the Undo button, the email will get canceled. Do keep in mind that if you press any other option on Gmail, the Undo button will immediately disappear as the page will be refreshed. One can send or unsend messages from both a browser or the Gmail app. Google even offers you a confidential mode in Gmail, which is a great option. So, if you enable this mode, recipients won’t have the option to forward, copy, print, or download the email. Now, read on to know more about how you can recall an email and choose time to undo it. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a launched in India at Rs 29,999, sale on Flipkart starting October 16

How to recall or unsend an email on Gmail?

Step 1: If you decide you don’t want to send an email, you have a short time after to cancel it. Right after you send a message, you can retract it: Also Read - Paytm announces Rs 10 crore fund for its new Mini App Store developers

Step 2: In the bottom left, you’ll see “Message sent” and the option to “Undo” or “View message”.

Step 3: Click Undo.

How to choose an amount of time to recall a message

Step 1: On your computer, go to Gmail.

Step 2: In the top right, click Settings Settings and then See all settings.

Step 3: Next to “Undo Send,” select a Send cancellation period of 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds.