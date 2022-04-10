comscore How to update Aadhaar details online
How to update Aadhaar details online

Do you want to update details in your Aadhaar? Here is an easy way you can do it all online.

Aadhaar is one of the most important pieces of documents that you can have in India. It not only serves as a proof of identity but it also serves as a proof of address, which is why it is important to have the most recent and accurate details associated with it. So, it is possible that citizens might have to update their details associated with Aadhaar. Conversely, it is possible the citizens have to update their Aadhaar details owing to a minor error in one of the fields. Also Read - PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar

One way to update Aadhaar details is by visiting the Permanent Enrolment Number, in which case, the documentary evidence is collected by the operator at the time of accepting the request. These documents are later verified at the time of placing the update request. Once verified, the Aadhaar details are updated against the Aadhaar number of the citizen who has placed the request. Also Read - How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

Alternatively, citizens can also update their Aadhaar details online. If you want to update a detail in your Aadhaar, here’s how you can do it online. Also Read - DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

It is worth noting that you can update your name, address, date of birth, age, gender, mobile number, email Address, relationship status and information sharing consent online.

How to update Aadhaar details online

Step 1: Visit Aadhaar’s Self Service Update portal or SSUP. (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/)

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code.

Step 3: Now enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number. Once you do that, you will log into your Aadhaar account.

Step 4: On the home screen, click the ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ option.

Step 5: Click on Proceed to Update Aadhaar option.

Step 6: Select a field that you want to update and upload a scanned copy of the corresponding documents.

Step 7: Click on Proceed to update Aadhaar option. Once you submit all the details, a URN or Update Request Number will be generated.

Now all you need to do is keep a track of the URN to see if your Aadhaar details have been updated.

  • Published Date: April 10, 2022 3:48 PM IST

