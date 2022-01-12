How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

The Income Tax Department of India issues a 10-number alphanumeric identity card (PAN card). NSDL handles the work related to the application and process of PAN cards. The organization provides the facility of changing or rectifying the address on the PAN card without any hassle. Also Read - PAN cardholders can make out fake cards from real: Here's how

Here are a few simple steps through which you can update the details on your PAN card:

STEP1: For an update in PAN card, first, you have to visit the official NSDL tin.tin.nsdl.com/pan/correctiondsc. Also Read - How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhaar Card in simple steps

STEP2: When the page is opened, you have to click on the option of correction in the existing PAN. Also Read - Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

STEP3: After this, you have to select the option of category type.

STEP4: Next, you attach the documents with your correct name and the correct spelling (change in PAN)

STEP5: For the change in the card, you will have to pay Rs 101 (Online Payment).

STEP6: After this, click on submit.

STEP7: The updated PAN card will be sent to your registered address in 45 days from the day of application.

After this process, you need to mention whether the address you want to update is home or office. As per NSDL, it is mandatory for all applicants other than HUF, i.e., Hindu Undivided Family, to mention the office address as the address for communication. In case you want to update any different address, the same has to be filled in an additional sheet which is to be attached with the form. Additionally, you also have to provide a certificate of the new address. If change is sought in any other address, as per NSDL, the applicant will have to provide proof of the same.

It is worth noting that individuals below 18 years can also apply for a PAN card. The process of getting a PAN card for those who are below 18 years of age is relatively easy. However, no minor can directly apply for a PAN card, and hence the parents of the child can apply on their behalf.