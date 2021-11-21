A voter ID card is an identity card issued by the Election Commission of India to Indian citizens. It works as an identity proof or address proof for an Indian citizen. You must have a voter ID card to cast your vote during the election. Also Read - Lok Sabha Election 2019: How to find voting date, polling booth and constituency-wise candidate list

This card is not only valid for voting, there are many government schemes also where it is needed. According to the Election Commission of India, every citizen eligible to vote can have a Voter ID card.

Assembly elections are about to approach, and if for some reason you are going to shift to some other place, then do not forget to change your address on your voter ID card. It is effortless, and there are two ways to do this—first offline and second online. If you want to change your address offline, then submit the application form to the election officer of your constituency, along with proof of your current address.

Here are a few simple steps to online change address in Voter Id card

STEP1: Log on to the National Voters Services Portal at www.nvsp.in

STEP2: If you have moved to any other constituency, you need to click on Form 6 under Online Application for Registration of New Voter / Transfer from AC to AC.

STEP3: If you have moved from one residence to another within the same constituency, click Form 8A.

STEP4: Fill in all the required details here, including your name, date of birth, state, constituency, current permanent address.

STEP5: Some details are optional, like email address and mobile number. Fill these as well.

STEP6: Upload all supporting documents, including photographs, address proof, and age proof.

STEP7: Submit the form online along with all the uploaded documents.

STEP8: Now, fill the declaration option and enter the captcha.

STEP9: Verify all the details.

STEP10: Now click on submit tab.