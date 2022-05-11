comscore How to update Apple AirPods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 to latest version
News

Apple rolls out update for Airpods 2, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods 3: How to update

How To

Since it has been a long time since the update, expect some enhancements either in battery optimization or overall audio performance

AirPods 3

Apple AirPods 3

Apple has rolled out a new update for a wide range of its Airpods. The new firmware update 4E71 is rolling out to eligible devices. The new update has been rolled out for AirPods 2, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. This new update will bring the devices running on 4C165 will be pushed to the new 4E71.
The AirPods 3 will also be pushed to the new firmware from the 4C170 update that was rolled out back in January. Also Read - Apple might introduce new colors for AirPods Max alongside AirPods Pro 2 launch soon: Report

Apple does not reveal a detailed log for the changes that the new update will be bringing to their audio devices. Users will only be able to find the differences once they start using the AirPods after they update the firmware to 4E71. Since it has been a long time since the update, expect some enhancements either in battery optimization or overall audio performance. Also Read - Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max prices increased in India: Check new pricing

How to update to new firmware?

The AirPods firmware update is being rolled out for users via an over-the-air update. The AirPods will need to be connected to an iOS device to detect and update the device. You have to put the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case and connect them to a power source. After completing this process, the update should begin when your AirPods are connected to the iOS device. Also Read - Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13, more: Report

Here’s how you can check if your AirPods Pro has been updated to the latest version:

After connecting the phone and ‌‌AirPods‌‌ you need to follow these steps:

Open the Settings menu
Look for the ‘General’ option
In that list, click ‘About’
Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.
You then have to look for the number next to “Firmware Version.”
The firmware version should 4E71

Published Date: May 11, 2022 7:57 PM IST
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 7:57 PM IST

