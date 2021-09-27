How to update Google Chrome browser to the latest version

Google Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, hence keeping it updated is essential for security purposes. Google recently revealed the new 94.0.4606.54 update, which will take days/weeks to be available. To ensure you are protected, Chrome automatically updates when a new version is available for your device. However, there are times when you want to update or check for the updates manually.

In a recent revelation, Google warned users about a new security threat that can put over 2 billion Chrome users at risk. The risk involves significant 'Use-After-Free' vulnerabilities, which led a program to crash. In such a situation, it becomes mandatory to update your Google Chrome as soon as the new update is available.

How to update the Google Chrome browser

STEP 1: Open Google Chrome Browser.

STEP 2: Click on 3 Dots available on Top Right Side.

STEP 3: A drop-down menu will open.

STEP 4: Click on the Settings option on the left side of the next screen.

STEP 5: After clicking on Settings, you have to click on About Chrome written at the bottom.

STEP 6: As soon as you click on About Chrome, your Google Chrome browser will start updating.

STEP 7: After Google Chrome Browser Update, you have to click on RELAUNCH.

STEP 8: Your browser will be closed and open again; Now Google Chrome browser is updated.

How to update Google Chrome on Android

Open Google Play on your Android device.

Tap the hamburger icon on the top-left.

Tap My apps & games.

Check Updates and see if Google Chrome is listed here. If it is, tap update

How to check if your Google Chrome browser is secure or not