To update personal details like name, address, and date of birth in the Aadhaar card, your mobile number must be registered with Aadhaar Id so that OTP (One Time Password) can be sent to that number during the update process. Remember that the registered number is active and with you.

Aadhaar Card is a 12-digit unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It contains all the necessary information like your name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, photograph, and biometric data. The number is the proof of identity and address of the person anywhere in India. Also Read - Google enters ‘milestone’ deal with media outlets in Germany

If something has gone wrong in your Aadhaar or the mobile number given in your Aadhaar has been changed, you can update it by following these simple steps. Now you can update the mobile number in your Aadhar card sitting at home. Unique Identification Authority of India, i.e., UIDAI, allows Aadhaar cardholders to update their phone number. Also Read - BGMI 1.7.0 update kicks off Mirror World event, brings in special features, new gameplay mechanics

STEP 1: to update your phone number on your Aadhar card, first visit the UIDAI web portal at ask.uidai.gov.in

STEP 2: Add the phone number that you wish to update.

STEP 3: You need to type a captcha for security purposes in the given boxes.

STEP 4: You will need to click on the ‘Send OTP’ option and enter the OTP sent to your phone number.

STEP 5: Now click on the ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ option.

STEP 6: You can then see a dropdown menu that notes ‘Online Aadhaar Services.’

STEP 7: The list shows several other options, including name, address, gender, email ID, Mobile Number, and more.

STEP 8: Select the mobile number to update the phone number in Aadhaar.

STEP 9: Fill in all the required details accordingly.

STEP10: Ensure to select the option ‘what do you want to update.’

STEP 11: A new page will show up, and you will be required to enter a captcha.

STEP 12: An OTP will be sent to the mobile number, verify the OTP and click on the ‘Save and Proceed’ option.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 1:39 PM IST

