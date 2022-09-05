If you are using Apple‘s devices, at some point you will have to upgrade your iCloud storage. Apple does offer 5GB of iCloud storage space for free to all its device owners for storing their photos, videos, and other files. But this space is expected to run out soon if you have purchased the base variant of a device with relatively lower storage space. So, if you are running out space, here is an easy guide as to how you can upgrade your iCloud storage space on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 3 likely to be discontinued soon: Report

iCloud+ subscription pricing in India

Once users have used their free iCloud storage space, they can pick from three iCloud+ subscription plans as per their needs. Here are the details: Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro video shows how new notch setup will work: Watch here

— 50GB subscription plan: This plan offers 50GB of iCloud storage space and it costs Rs 75 per month in India, which totals to Rs 900 yearly. Also Read - How to turn on Low Power Mode in macOS Monterey: Step-by-Step Guide

— 200GB subscription plan: This plan offers 200GB of iCloud storage space and it costs Rs 219 per month in India, which totals to Rs 2,628 yearly.

— 2TB subscription plan: This plan offers 2TB of iCloud storage space at a price of Rs 749 per month, which totals to Rs 8,988 in a year.

How to upgrade iCloud storage on iPhone or iPad

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Now tap your name the then tap the iCloud option.

Step 3: Now tap the Manage Storage or iCloud Storage option.

Step 4: Then tap Buy More Storage or Change Storage Plan option.

Step 5: Choose a plan and follow the onscreen instructions.

How to upgrade iCloud storage on your Mac

Step 1: On your Mac or MacBook choose Apple menu and then go to System Preferences.

Step 2: Now click on Apple ID option and then click the iCloud option.

Step 3: Next, click the Manage option in the lower-right corner of the window.

Step 4: Now click Change Storage Plan or Buy More Storage option and then choose a plan.

Step 5: Click Next and enter your Apple ID password to confirm your selection.

How to upgrade iCloud storage on your Windows PC

Step 1: Open iCloud for Windows on your Windows PC.

Step 2: Now click on the Storage option.

Step 3: Click Change Storage Plan option.

Step 4: Next, choose a plan and then click the Next option.

Step 5: Enter your Apple ID password and then click the Buy option.