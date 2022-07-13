comscore Google Drive: How to upload videos/images/docs online
News

How to upload a file to Google Drive: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here are the quick steps that will help you upload files to Google Drive via computer, android, iOS and iPad.

Untitled design (56)

Google Drive is one of the most important apps for many on their smartphones these days. Whether it is the zillion images from your recent vacation, or your resume or some important WhatsApp chat, Google Drive can save it all securely. This backed-up data can be shared, edited and saved on the cloud and can be accessed from any device or location. Also Read - WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

The types of files that Google Drive allows you to upload include Documents, Images, Audio and Video. Also Read - How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Here’s how you can upload files to Google Drive via computer, Android phone or iOS device Also Read - How to export Chrome bookmarks : A step-by-step guide

How to upload a file to Google Drive

Computer

  1. Open your computer and go to Google Drive
  2. Make sure that you log in to the right Google account and click on the
  3. “New” option in the top left corner
  4. Now click on “File Upload” or “Folder Upload”
  5. Select the file or folder that you want to upload and that is all!

Users also have an option to simply drag and drop the required file in Google Drive to upload it.

Android, iPad, iPhone

The steps to upload a file or folder from an Android or Apple device are the same.

  1. On your Android phone, tablet, iPhone or iPad, open the Google Drive app
  2. Tap on add icon and then select “Upload”
  3. Now select the required file or folder

Once these files are uploaded on the Drive, you can edit, share or view the document online. For the unversed, Google no longer gives unlimited storage space to its users.

As per an official statement, “Your Google Account starts with 15 GB of included cloud storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. You can buy more storage within Google Drive, or upgrade to Google One, to get extra benefits.”

Google does not allow students to buy storage. Hence, they have to contact the person who gave them the said account.

  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 3:05 PM IST

