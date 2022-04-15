comscore How to upload HD videos on Facebook
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Upload Hd Videos On Facebook From Iphone Android Smartphone
News

How to upload HD videos on Facebook from iPhone, Android smartphone

How To

There is a simple way using which Facebook users can upload HD-quality videos on the social media platform. Here’s what you need to do.

facebook-

Image: Pixabay

Facebook’s growth might have slowed down a bit in the past quarter but millions of people across the globe still use it to share photos and videos with their loved ones. Photos weigh less and hence they consume less data, unless of course you are uploading images in extremely high resolution. Videos, on the other hand, consume a reasonable amount of data, which is why a lot of people default to using standard quality videos, especially while using their mobile data. Also Read - How to disable location tracking on Android

However, if data and network connectivity is not an issue for you, there is a simple way using which Facebook users can upload HD-quality videos on the social media platform. If you want to upload high-quality on Facebook, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Google quietly launches ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone users

How to upload HD videos on Facebook

Step 1: Open Facebook app on your smartphone. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

Step 2: Tap the Menu icon with three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Go to Settings & Privacy option and tap the arrow on the right.

Step 4: Now tap the Settings option.

Step 5: Scroll down to the Preferences section and tap the Media option. On doing so you will arrive at the Videos and Photos settings page.

Step 6: Now scroll down to the video quality section and tap the Optimised option.

Selecting the Optimised option ensures that users’ default video quality is based on users’ network connection. This means that when users are accessing high-speed internet connectivity, Facebook will upload the video in the highest HD resolution. However, if users are in areas with fluctuating network connectivity or slow internet connectivity, the platform will upload the video with a lower resolution.

On the other hand, selecting the Data saver option instead of the Optimised option will ensure that all videos are uploaded at a lower resolution irrespective of the speed of the network.

This trick works for both Android smartphones and iPhones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2022 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to upload HD videos on Facebook
How To
How to upload HD videos on Facebook
How to book Mumbai Metro e-ticket on WhatsApp

How To

How to book Mumbai Metro e-ticket on WhatsApp

Apple Days sale: Best deals you can get on Apple products

Photo Gallery

Apple Days sale: Best deals you can get on Apple products

Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Air and more

Photo Gallery

Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Air and more

Tata Neu to host brands from other companies in future

Apps

Tata Neu to host brands from other companies in future

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

News

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Neu to host brands from other companies in future

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips

Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999

What Twitter CEO has to say about Elon Musk s buyout offer

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to upload HD videos on Facebook

How To

How to upload HD videos on Facebook
How to stop location tracking on Android

How To

How to stop location tracking on Android
Google has a plan to help iPhone users Switch to Android

Apps

Google has a plan to help iPhone users Switch to Android
How to customise swipe gesture in Gmail app

How To

How to customise swipe gesture in Gmail app
BGMI, New State to get new rival: Ubisoft announces new game

Gaming

BGMI, New State to get new rival: Ubisoft announces new game

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी 20 अप्रैल को ला रही नया 5G फोन, मिलेगा OLED डिस्प्ले

सुनहार मौका! इन रिचार्ज प्लान पर मिल रही 90 दिन तक की एक्स्ट्रा वैलिडिटी, लेकिन बस...

Free Fire MAX में आज से शुरू होगा Weekend Mission, 4 टास्क पूरे करने पर मिलेंगे 4 शानदार Rewards

Free Fire MAX में कभी न लें ये 5 कैरेक्टर्स, हार सकते हैं रैंक्ड मैच

आलिया-रणबीर के पास है कारों का शानदार कलेक्शन, Range Rover, Audi और BMW की करते हैं सवारी

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Features

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Features

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here
Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

News

Tata Neu to host brands from other companies in future
Apps
Tata Neu to host brands from other companies in future
Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight

News

Passenger s smartphone catches fire mid-air on IndiGo flight
Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips

News

Apple is planning nine new Macs powered by M2 chips
Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 11 2022 launched in India at Rs 8,999
What Twitter CEO has to say about Elon Musk s buyout offer

News

What Twitter CEO has to say about Elon Musk s buyout offer

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers