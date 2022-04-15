Facebook’s growth might have slowed down a bit in the past quarter but millions of people across the globe still use it to share photos and videos with their loved ones. Photos weigh less and hence they consume less data, unless of course you are uploading images in extremely high resolution. Videos, on the other hand, consume a reasonable amount of data, which is why a lot of people default to using standard quality videos, especially while using their mobile data. Also Read - How to disable location tracking on Android

However, if data and network connectivity is not an issue for you, there is a simple way using which Facebook users can upload HD-quality videos on the social media platform. If you want to upload high-quality on Facebook, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Google quietly launches ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone users

How to upload HD videos on Facebook

Step 1: Open Facebook app on your smartphone. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

Step 2: Tap the Menu icon with three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 3: Go to Settings & Privacy option and tap the arrow on the right.

Step 4: Now tap the Settings option.

Step 5: Scroll down to the Preferences section and tap the Media option. On doing so you will arrive at the Videos and Photos settings page.

Step 6: Now scroll down to the video quality section and tap the Optimised option.

Selecting the Optimised option ensures that users’ default video quality is based on users’ network connection. This means that when users are accessing high-speed internet connectivity, Facebook will upload the video in the highest HD resolution. However, if users are in areas with fluctuating network connectivity or slow internet connectivity, the platform will upload the video with a lower resolution.

On the other hand, selecting the Data saver option instead of the Optimised option will ensure that all videos are uploaded at a lower resolution irrespective of the speed of the network.

This trick works for both Android smartphones and iPhones.