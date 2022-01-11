Spotify has always said that video podcasts will include Spotify’s original and exclusive content. Apart from this, some third-party podcasts will also be included in this. But the creators had no way to publish the video. People who wanted to publish their video podcasts had to go to another platform such as YouTube. Also Read - GTA maker Take-Two makes the biggest acquisition in history, ink $12.7 billion deal with Zynga

Now creators will also be able to upload videos from their accounts through Anchor. This will be exactly the way audio is created and published. Once published, fans can listen to the podcast across the platform. This also includes mobile apps, desktop apps, web players, and most smart TVs and game consoles. Creators will also be able to monetize their video content through the subscription, just as they can their audio podcasts. Also Read - Pokemon Go: Police officers fired for ignoring robbery for catching Snorlax denied appeal

Here’s how you can upload podcasts on Spotify using Anchor

STEP1: First of you need to download the Anchor app on your smartphone, or you can also click on www. Anchor Anchor.fm. Also Read - HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check specs, other details

STEP2: Now, set up your account

STEP3: Upload the podcast episode of your choice

STEP4: Add title, description, and upload your Channel art.

STEP5: After you add the given details, tap on Publish Now option.

STEP6: In the next step, you will have to type your podcast name and give a short description.

STEP7: After filling in all the details, click on the Publish my Podcast option.

STEP8: You can check the distribution status the next day.

STEP9: Once your podcast is approved, it will be visible within a day or two on Spotify.

STEP10: Whenever you upload a new episode on your hosting platform, it will automatically go live on Spotify in 10 minutes.

Here’s how you can watch the video podcast on Spotify

If you want to watch video content on Spotify, you have to navigate to the episode page of the show you want to watch. After this, you have to click or tap on ‘Play to start the episode.’ You can watch videos in full-screen mode from the play bar at the bottom of the screen. After this, you can choose to listen to or watch the program.