comscore How to upload podcast on Spotify: Step-by-step guide
News

Here’s how to upload your podcast on Spotify

How To

Now creators will also be able to upload videos from their accounts through Anchor. This will be exactly the way audio is created and published. Once published, fans can listen to the podcast across the platform.

Spotify

Spotify has always said that video podcasts will include Spotify’s original and exclusive content. Apart from this, some third-party podcasts will also be included in this. But the creators had no way to publish the video. People who wanted to publish their video podcasts had to go to another platform such as YouTube. Also Read - GTA maker Take-Two makes the biggest acquisition in history, ink $12.7 billion deal with Zynga

Now creators will also be able to upload videos from their accounts through Anchor. This will be exactly the way audio is created and published. Once published, fans can listen to the podcast across the platform. This also includes mobile apps, desktop apps, web players, and most smart TVs and game consoles. Creators will also be able to monetize their video content through the subscription, just as they can their audio podcasts. Also Read - Pokemon Go: Police officers fired for ignoring robbery for catching Snorlax denied appeal

Here’s how you can upload podcasts on Spotify using Anchor

STEP1: First of you need to download the Anchor app on your smartphone, or you can also click on www. Anchor Anchor.fm. Also Read - HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check specs, other details

STEP2: Now, set up your account

STEP3: Upload the podcast episode of your choice

STEP4: Add title, description, and upload your Channel art.

STEP5: After you add the given details, tap on Publish Now option.

STEP6: In the next step, you will have to type your podcast name and give a short description.

STEP7: After filling in all the details, click on the Publish my Podcast option.

STEP8: You can check the distribution status the next day.

STEP9: Once your podcast is approved, it will be visible within a day or two on Spotify.

STEP10: Whenever you upload a new episode on your hosting platform, it will automatically go live on Spotify in 10 minutes.

Here’s how you can watch the video podcast on Spotify

If you want to watch video content on Spotify, you have to navigate to the episode page of the show you want to watch. After this, you have to click or tap on ‘Play to start the episode.’ You can watch videos in full-screen mode from the play bar at the bottom of the screen. After this, you can choose to listen to or watch the program.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 4:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

GTA maker Take-Two makes the biggest acquisition in history, ink $12.7 billion deal with Zynga
Gaming
GTA maker Take-Two makes the biggest acquisition in history, ink $12.7 billion deal with Zynga
Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India

Entertainment

Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

News

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

News

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

News

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE first impressions: The missing link

Apple iPhone completes 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

RCS messaging changes how we text but Apple is still evading it

Using Mamaearth products? Scammers are trying to steal your money with this trick

How metaverse, EVs stole the spotlight at CES 2022

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री Shuffling और One Finger Pushup इमोट

Google Chrome में सेव पासवर्ड को आसानी से देख सकते हैं आप, बस फॉलो करने होंगे ये स्टेप

80W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च हुआ नया वनप्लस का सबसे तगड़ा फोन, जानें कीमत

ये 5 तरीके BGMI और PUBG Mobile का गेम-प्ले करेंगे इंप्रूव, जीतेंगे हर मैच!

Garena Free Fire में आ गया नया Faded Wheel, पा सकते हैं Groza Golden Roar गन स्किन समेत कई आइटम

Latest Videos

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched

Features

CES 2022: BMW iX Flow | Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED | Lenovo Yoga 9i | Hyundai Robotics Tech Launched
Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

News

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more
CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched

Features

CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Sony Vision-S | PlayStation VR2 | Lenovo ThinkPad Series Launched
VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

Hands On

VIVO V23 PRO: UNBOXING | Launched In India

News

Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India
Entertainment
Watch movies online for free: Check websites to legally stream movies for free in India
Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal

News

Police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go denied appeal
HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details

News

HMD Global launches Nokia Lite Earbuds at Rs 2,799: Check details
This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car

News

This man is earning up to Rs 60,000 a month in cryptos using just his car
Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app

How To

Want to withdraw EPF money? Here's a step-by-step guide to do it using Umang app

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers