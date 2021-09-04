How to use Bolo Live app and earn money by going live?

Indian short video app Bolo Indya recently decided to change its identity and became Bolo Live, which is a social live-streaming platform. With live videos becoming a part of anyone’s daily content, turning to something like this makes sense for the Indian app.

And if this idea of going live can eventually help you earn money, it makes sense for various content creators out there. So, if you often like making live videos, maybe you can try the dedicated app to do. Here’s a look at Bolo Live’s features and you can try it out.

Bolo Live features at a glance

Much like Instagram, Bolo Live also lets a person go live with three more people and viewers can request a host to add more people. Even people who want to join a live video can request so and if the host agrees, he or she will accept the request. But, there’s one major feature that makes Bolo Live stand out. People following any creator can reward them if they like their content.

A few factors like content quality, density, and engagement are considered and people can reward the creators with diamonds. The diamonds can be sent in the form of symbols. For instance, tea stands for 10 diamonds, heart for 50 diamonds, and there are a few more options. This will reflect in their app’s wallets as beans. And these aren’t the futile virtual rewards. These can be converted into actual money.

This functionality, which is similar to how Twitter wants people to get some money by tweeting, makes room for various types of content and as per Bolo Live, the popular genres are Entertainment, Comedy Acts, Fitness, Cooking, Makeup, Fashion, and more. The app is also available in 14 Indian languages so can create content in the language you want.

How to use Bolo Live app?

Now that we know what main features the app entails, here’s how you can start going live:

Step 1: Once you have downloaded the app on your Android or iOS phone, just sign up. There will be a couple of details you need to enter to create an account.

Step 2: The app consists of a shutter button in the middle of the homepage. Just tap on it to find the Live option on the right side.

Step 3: Now, just tap on the option to start the live streaming. You can choose to add a thumbnail to make things intriguing or continue using your profile picture on the app.

Step 4: Once the live stream starts, you can choose to add more people and even play games as another way of interacting with your followers. If the idea is to earn money, the key is to make interesting and engaging content so that more and more people reward you with diamonds.

Besides this, Bolo Live comes with a content moderation system so that derogatory content isn’t posted. There are community guidelines and machine learning algorithms to restrict any sort of explicit content from going live. If someone tries to be offensive, the host has an option to block them too.