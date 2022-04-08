comscore How to use emergency SOS feature on your iPhone, Apple Watch
News

How to use emergency SOS feature on your iPhone, Apple Watch

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you use SOS feature and get help from emergency services using your iPhone or your Apple Watch.

Apple Devices SOS

Image: Apple

Everyone knows emergency services contact numbers in India. In case you aren’t aware it’s 100 for the police, 108 for ambulance and 101 for fire brigade. But did you know that your iPhone and your Apple Watch also come packed with features that enable you to seek help in case of an emergency. Also Read - Apple to host its World Wide Design Conference from June 6 to June 10

To use the emergency SOS feature on your iPhone you need to first designate an emergency contact who will be informed about your location and the situation after the emergency services have been notified. Also Read - Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max prices increased in India: Check new pricing

How to set an emergency contact

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you set your emergency contact. Also Read - EV maker NIO wants to build its own smartphones to take on Apple's iPhones

Step 1: Open your phone book.

Step 2: Open contact details of the person whom you want to designate as your emergency contact.

Step 3: Tap Add to Emergency Contacts option.

How to use emergency SOS feature on your iPhone

Once you have set your emergency contact, here’s what you need to do to use the feature on your iPhone:

If you are using iPhone 8 or later here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears.

Step 2: Drag the Emergency SOS slider to call emergency services. If you continue to hold down the side button and volume button, instead of dragging the slider, a countdown begins and an alert sounds. If you hold down the buttons until the countdown ends, your iPhone automatically calls emergency services.

If you are using iPhone 7 or an older model here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Rapidly press the side (or top) button three times. The Emergency SOS slider will appear.

Step 2: Drag the Emergency SOS slider to call emergency services.

After the call to the emergency service ends, your iPhone will send your emergency contacts a text message with your current location, unless you choose to cancel. If Location Services is off, it will temporarily turn on and if your location changes, your contacts will get an update.

How to use emergency SOS feature on your Apple Watch

Users will have to designate a contact as their emergency contact in order to use emergency SOS on their Apple Watch. Once they have designated their Emergency Contact, here’s what they need to do:

Step 1: Press and hold your watch’s side button until the Emergency SOS slider appears.

Step 2: Drag the Emergency SOS slider to start the call immediately. Alternatively, you can keep holding the side button. After a countdown, the Apple Watch will call emergency services automatically.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2022 11:41 AM IST

How to use emergency SOS feature on your Apple devices

How To

How to use emergency SOS feature on your Apple devices
Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect

News

Apple WWDC 2022 to take place from June 6-10: All you can expect
Apple increases prices of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max due to hike in custom duties

Wearables

Apple increases prices of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max due to hike in custom duties
EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones

automobile

EV maker NIO wants to take on iPhones with its own smartphones
Apple in talks with a Chinese chipmaker for iPhone memory chips

News

Apple in talks with a Chinese chipmaker for iPhone memory chips

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget
News
Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget
Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion

Apps

Twitter will finally let you excuse yourself from a discussion
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

automobile

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

How To

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

