How to use Focus mode in Zoom meetings

Zoom recently added a new Focus mode feature to its video conferencing app. The new mode is aimed to keep students from getting distracted while in a virtual classroom. It is also meant to provide teachers with the controls to hide videos and screen shares of students so that they won’t be able to see what their peers are doing in the class. The Focus mode feature is now available for all accounts, groups, and individual users. Also Read - 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021: Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp, more

When the feature is activated, Zoom will allow the meeting host to access all of the meeting’s participants videos, while at the same time giving them control to hide users in the meeting from seeing the live videos of their peers and thus getting distracted. Also Read - How to record a Zoom video call for free in simple steps

“Focus Mode allows educators to see their students’ videos, and students see their teachers without seeing other class participants. With this feature, teachers can supervise their class, but students won’t be distracted by their peers’ video feeds or feel self-conscious about turning on their own camera,” said Zoom in a statement. Also Read - 10 most downloaded mobile apps in 2021 so far: TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp, more

The company also clarified that participants even in the Focus mode will still be able to see other participants names, nonverbal feedback or reactions, and hear them when unmuted.

How to activate Focus mode feature in Zoom during a meeting

To activate the Focus mode feature in Zoom you need to follow the given steps: