How To Use Google Maps To Share Location On Android

iPhone users share their location with their contacts using the Find My app. Similarly, Google Maps allows you to share your real-time position on a temporary or ongoing basis if you own an Android smartphone or desire to do so with someone who does.

Google Maps' location-sharing feature allows you to easily share your whereabouts with your loved ones. You must first enable the feature in the Google Maps app before you can start sharing location data.

The location-sharing feature uses the GPS signal from your phone and broadcasts your location continuously until you manually turn it off or the timer expires. When you need to tell friends or relatives where you are, Google Maps makes it as easy as possible. Location sharing is precise to up to 10 metres.

Your location will by default be shared for a short period of time. You may therefore set a time limit for how long your location can be shared if you’re meeting up with someone and don’t want them to have constant access to it. To make your location shareable for as little as 15 minutes or as much as 24 hours, use the plus (+) and minus (-) buttons.

Google Maps also allows you to share your estimated arrival time to the destination with the contacts you want.

Here’s an easy guide that will help you to share your location on Android via Google Maps:

How to share your location on Android

Step 1 : Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2 : Look for a location. Or, locate a location on the map, then touch and hold to add a pin.

Step 3 : Tap the place’s name or address at the bottom

Step 4 : Tap on the Share icon. If you don’t see the Share icon, select More > Share.

Step 5 : Then choose the app where you want to share the location.

How to share ETA on Android smartphones

Step 1 : Set your Destination.

Step 2 : Tap on Directions.

Step 3 : Then, tap on Start.

Step 4 : Swipe up, and select Share Trip Progress option.

Step 5 : Select the contact with whom you want to share your ETA.

Once you arrive or stop using the navigation, location sharing will end.