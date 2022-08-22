comscore How to use Google Maps to share location on Android
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Use Google Maps To Share Location On Android
News

How to share your location on Android via Google Maps

How To

Google Maps' location-sharing feature allows you to easily share your whereabouts with your loved ones.

  • Updated: August 22, 2022 8:19 PM IST
Google Maps offline

Image: Google Maps

iPhone users share their location with their contacts using the Find My app. Similarly, Google Maps allows you to share your real-time position on a temporary or ongoing basis if you own an Android smartphone or desire to do so with someone who does. Also Read - How to turn on speed limit warning on Google Maps

Google Maps‘ location-sharing feature allows you to easily share your whereabouts with your loved ones. You must first enable the feature in the Google Maps app before you can start sharing location data. Also Read - How to use Street View in Google Maps on Android phone, iPhone

The location-sharing feature uses the GPS signal from your phone and broadcasts your location continuously until you manually turn it off or the timer expires. When you need to tell friends or relatives where you are, Google Maps makes it as easy as possible. Location sharing is precise to up to 10 metres. Also Read - Planning a Euro trip? Take a tour of all famous landmarks on Google Maps first

Your location will by default be shared for a short period of time. You may therefore set a time limit for how long your location can be shared if you’re meeting up with someone and don’t want them to have constant access to it. To make your location shareable for as little as 15 minutes or as much as 24 hours, use the plus (+) and minus (-) buttons.

Google Maps also allows you to share your estimated arrival time to the destination with the contacts you want.

Here’s an easy guide that will help you to share your location on Android via Google Maps:

How to share your location on Android

Step 1 : Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2 : Look for a location. Or, locate a location on the map, then touch and hold to add a pin.

Step 3 : Tap the place’s name or address at the bottom

Step 4 : Tap on the Share icon. If you don’t see the Share icon, select More > Share.

Step 5 : Then choose the app where you want to share the location.

How to share ETA on Android smartphones

Step 1 : Set your Destination.

Step 2 : Tap on Directions.

Step 3 : Then, tap on Start.

Step 4 : Swipe up, and select Share Trip Progress option.

Step 5 : Select the contact with whom you want to share your ETA.

Once you arrive or stop using the navigation, location sharing will end.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 8:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 22, 2022 8:19 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16
How To
How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

automobile

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch in India tomorrow

Mobiles

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch in India tomorrow

Warner Bros Discovery delays its plan to launch HBO Max India

Entertainment

Warner Bros Discovery delays its plan to launch HBO Max India

How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail

How To

How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delhi-based startup develops anti-pollution helmet for bike riders

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric spotted in clear images on Indian roads

Warner Bros Discovery delays its plan to launch HBO Max India

Infinix to soon launch a budget smartphone in India: Check details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on rolling out the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp's chat list for iOS users.

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Launched, Starting From Rs 3.99L (Ex- Showroom)
World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here

Features

World Photography Day: Best Camera Smartphones Under ₹20,000, Check out the list here
Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More

News

Apple September Event 2022 Launch Date Revealed, Watch this video to know More