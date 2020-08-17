comscore How to use Google One or Google Drive to backup Android phone data
How to use Google One or Google Drive to backup Android phone data

To become a member of Google One, you will have to buy the basic subscription, which offers you a whopping 100GB storage space for Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis.

  Published: August 17, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Google One is basically a subscription service, which offers more storage to you across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Apart from extra storage, you also get exclusive benefits. You are allowed to share your Google One account with up to 5 family members at zero cost. Also Read - Apple likely to introduce bundled service plan at lower price

To become a member of Google One, you will have to buy the basic subscription, which offers you a whopping 100GB storage space for Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis. By paying this, you can not only use the extra storage space, but also share with your family. The search giant says that subscribers also get access to Google experts and other benefits. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates India’s diverse musical legacy

If you don’t want to spend on the subscription, you already have 15GB of free storage considering you have a Google account. But, if you are an Android phone user, you know that filing up 15GB storage space doesn’t take time. You might already be using Google Drive to backup your data, but in case you don’t know, check below. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch renders reveal minimal design, deeper Google Assistant integration

How to back up data with Google Drive?

Step 1: Just to System and head to Backup. The same option is also available in Settings > Google > Backup. You will also find the backup option in the Drive app.

Step 2: In the Backup section, turn on “Back up to Google Drive.” Here you will see your account name and how long it’s been since the last backup. If you think that your Android phone data hasn’t been backed up for a long time, you can tap on “Back up now” button to manually start a backup.

If you back up photos or videos using Google Photos app, then note that they are not in the original resolution, but are somewhat compressed. If you want to store your photos in their original resolution, you will have to use the Google One app. It is worth pointing out that if you have previously backed up your data, then you will be able to restore it from the app. You just need to tap on “Get backup,” which is located in the storage section.

How to backup your Android phone using Google One?

Step 1: You need to install the Google One app and open it.

Step 2: Log in to your associated Google account and follow the instructions.

Step 3: You now need to tap on the “Back up now” button. The app shows you how much storage space you have used.

  • Published Date: August 17, 2020 5:43 PM IST

