How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3
How to use hidden 160Hz display refresh rate on Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a hidden mode that increases the screen refresh rate to 160Hz. Here's how to use and enable Asus ROG Phone 3 hidden feature.

  Updated: July 27, 2020 6:17 PM IST
Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions (10)

Asus recently launched its new flagship gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 3 Strix Edition. The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. The panel supports 270Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, and 144Hz refresh rate. But, what if you get a much higher refresh rate than this. XDA-Developers has discovered that the smartphone has a hidden 160Hz screen refresh rate mode, which can be activated with some modifications. Also Read - Asus to discontinue the ROG Phone II in India

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

How to enable 160Hz display mode on Asus ROG Phone 3

One can enable the 160Hz option of the screen through a command made by the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) on the computer. To do this, you must first enable Developer mode. After activating it, activate the USB Debugging option and connect your ROG Phone 3 to the computer. Now on the PC, download the Android Debug Bridge (ADB), extract the compressed file, and run the “cmd-here.exe” application as an Administrator. With ADB open, just copy and paste the command line – “adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1” Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions: Hardware overkill is back

After executing the command, just restart the Asus ROG Phone 3 and go to “Options> Display> Refresh rate.” Now, you will witness the 160Hz display option. You just have to activate it, and you will have your Asus ROG Phone 3 with the highest refresh rate on the market. After performing a series of battery tests, the cited source says that the 160Hz option worked without appearing to have any problems. However, he warns that this option should be used with caution since Asus possibly disabled this option for safety reasons in relation to the device’s display. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

Features Rog Phone 3
Price 49999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
OS Android 10 with ROG UI
Display HDR display-6.59″ 19.5:9 AMOLED 10-bit HDR display-2340 x 1080
Internal Memory 8GB +128GB
Rear Camera 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor +13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 5-megapixel macro lens
Front Camera 24 Megapixel Selfie Camera
Battery 6000 mAh
  Published Date: July 27, 2020 6:15 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 27, 2020 6:17 PM IST

