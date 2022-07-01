Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms these days. But that doesn’t mean that other platforms are not important. Users usually post the same thing on Instagram and other platforms but it is a hassle when done manually. The good thing is users can interconnect their social media platforms so that they do not have to put up the same post separately every time. Also Read - Instagram iOS users can now delete their accounts from the app

Here's how you can link other social media accounts with your Instagram account.

How to use Instagram to share with other social media channels

Open the Instagram app and go to the profile Open the menu and then Settings>Account>Sharing to other apps Select the account you want to link from options like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Ameba, OK.ru Enter the login information and you are good to go.

Now, whenever you plan to put up a post on Instagram and want to share it on other platforms also, all you need to do is upload the picture/video, edit, enter the caption, tag people and add location. Now you will see a list of social media accounts you have linked to your account. Just turn on the toggle for accounts where you want to share.

In case you have selected Advanced Settings (placed under the social media services options in the Settings), your posts or videos will be posted on Facebook automatically.

To share posts and videos on Instagram on other platforms, all you need to do is tap on the three dots in the top right corner and tap on the “Link” option. Now you can simply paste this link on platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter and more to share it with others.

