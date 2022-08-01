comscore How to use Instagram’s dual camera feature on Android, iOS
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Use Instagrams Dual Camera Feature On Android Ios A Step By Step Guide
News

How to use Instagram’s dual camera feature on Android, iOS: A step-by-step guide

How To

Instagram recently rolled out Dual Camera feature on its Android and iOS app. Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can use it.

Instagram Dual Video

Image: Instagram

Instagram might be facing a lot of flak lately owing to its increased focus on video-based posts but that hasn’t stopped the company from introducing new features and functionalities that are aimed at helping users develop and share more video-based content. Recently, the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform introduced a major update to Instagram Reels bringing features such as Reels Video Merge, Reels Templates, and Remix Improvements to the platform. In addition to these features, Instagram also introduced a feature called ‘dual camera’ on its platform. Also Read - Uninstall these 17 malicious Android Apps if you have them on your phone

Details pertaining to the feature were shared by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri in a post on Twitter wherein he wrote, “We’re announcing new features making it easier and more fun to collaborate, create and share Reels.” Also Read - Instagram will start asking some users for their race and ethnicity: Adam Mosseri

“Last but not the least, dual camera, because why not take advantage of all the cameras that are on phones these days,” Mosseri said in the video Also Read - Instagram rolls back some product changes after user backlash

Now, Instagram’s Dual Record feature enables users to record the content and the reaction at the same time. The feature essentially uses phone’s front and rear cameras to “share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.”

So, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can use Instagram’s Dual Camera feature.

How to use Instagram’s dual camera feature

Step 1: Open Instagram app on your Android smartphone or your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Plus icon at the bottom of the screen and then tap on the Reel option to start making a Reel. Alternatively, you can just swipe right to directly open Reels on its

Step 3: Now tap on the new Dual icon that appears at the bottom of the quick access menu bar on right in case you are using an Android smartphone and left if you are using an iPhone.

Step 4: Tap the camera button to start recording the Reel and tap it again when you are done recording it.

Step 5: Now tap the Preview button at the bottom to preview the Reel and add more elements to it such as music, stickers, text and effects.

Step 6: Once you are done editing the Reel, tap the Next button at the bottom right corner of the app.

Step 7: In the screen that follows, add a caption, location and tag people (if you want to).

Step 8: Tap the Share button to share the Reel on Instagram.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 5:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software
Mobiles
New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software
How to turn on speed limit alerts on Google Maps

How To

How to turn on speed limit alerts on Google Maps

Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 54,909 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Details here

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 54,909 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Details here

How to link Aadhaar with Voter ID online

How To

How to link Aadhaar with Voter ID online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon

New Google Pixel 6a update will let you install your choice of Android software

Nothing Phone (1) gets new update with better battery charging performance, UI changes

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at Rs 54,909 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Details here

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 1 August 2022: Claim free gloo wall, costumes and more

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE

News

TikTok to Come Up with a New Music App Soon, Spotify YouTube Music and More BEWARE
ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.

News

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.
#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video
iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999