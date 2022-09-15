comscore How to use car crash detection on iPhone, Apple Watch
News

How to use iOS 16's car crash detection on iPhone, Apple Watch

How To

This feature is available on iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Car Crash Detection

Image: Apple

Apple recently launched iPhone 14 series, and a host of new smartwatches, which includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Pro. These new devices are powered by iOS 16 and watchOS 9 respectively and they bring a host of new features such as a new Medications app, better sleep tracking and swimming features (in Apple Watch Series), ability to unsend or edit sent messages (in iPhones) and medication reminders (in both Apple Watch and iPhone). In addition to these features and more, Apple has introduced a new car crash detection feature on its new iPhone and Watch models. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 16.0.1 update with bug fixes for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

What does Apple’s car crash detection feature do?

Apple’s car crash detection feature enables iPhone and Apple Watch users get in touch with the emergency services if they have been in a car crash or road accident. Apple, in a support page says that the car crash detection feature is designed to detect severe car crashes such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars and help users contact their local emergency services. Also Read - Flipkart BBD Apple deals: iPhone 11 under Rs 30K, iPhone 13 under 50K, and more

How to use Apple’s car crash detection feature?

— If your iPhone or Apple Watch detects a car crash, it will read the alert, in case you can’t see the screen. If you have only your iPhone, the screen will display an Emergency Call slider and your phone can call emergency services. Also Read - Apple reportedly shipping iPhone 14 models with earlier iOS 16 version

— If you have Apple Watch, it will chime and tap your wrist to check in with you on the screen. However, if you have only your Apple Watch, the screen will display an Emergency Call slider to call the local emergency services.

— On the other hand, if you have both your iPhone and Apple Watch, the Emergency Call slider will appear only on your Apple Watch, and the call audio will play from your Apple Watch.

— You can choose to dismiss the alert by tapping the Cancel button if you don’t want to call the emergency services.

— If you are unable to respond, your Apple Watch or iPhone will automatically call the emergency services after a 20-second delay.

— In addition to this, your iPhone or your Apple Watch will send a message to share your location with your emergency contact and let them know that you have been in a severe car crash.

How to turn on car crash detection on your iPhone?

It is worth noting that this feature is turned on by default. But you can also turn it on manually on your smartphone by following these steps:

Step 1: Tap the Settings app.
Step 2: Then tap the Privacy & Security option.
Step 3: Next go to Location Services and then tap the System Services option.
Step 4: Here ensure Emergency Calls & SOS option is turned on.

Supported devices

Notably, Apple’s new car crash detection feature isn’t available on all iPhone models that run iOS 16 or Apple Watch models that run watchOS 9. It is available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone models with iOS 16 or newer iPhone model and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra with watchOS 9 and newer iPhone models.

  Published Date: September 15, 2022 4:13 PM IST
