How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature to improve your focus
News

How to use iPhone's Background Sound feature to improve your focus

How To

iPhones come with a feature that lets you focus on your study and work.

iphone 14 3

When it comes to studying, some people prefer pin-drop silence, while others rely on background sounds to focus. Background sounds can be way too helpful if you aren’t able to focus on something even after trying. No doubt, with all the social media and its trends around, our minds will wander. However, once you start using background noise for focusing on something, whether it be for your study or for the office work, there’s no going back. Interestingly, for using background sounds, you don’t have to go out on Youtube to look around for the perfect audio, instead use your iPhone’s in-built background sounds. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 launch might get delayed due to China lockdown: Report

Yes, Apple iPhones do have a feature that allows you to run background sounds to focus on your work. With iOS 15, Apple added the background sounds feature as an accessibility option. Today in this article, we will show you how to use iPhone’s background sounds feature. Also Read - How to connect Apple AirPods to your Android phone

How to use iPhone’s Background Sound feature

Before we start, make sure your iPhone is on the latest iOS version. The feature is only available on iOS 15 and above. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature: All you need to know

1. Open Settings on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down until you find the Accessibility option, once you do, click on it.

3. Swipe down and look for the Audio/Visual option and click on it.

4. Click on the Background Sounds option.

5. Tap on the toggle on the top right to turn the feature on.

6. Now, click on Sounds to choose between different options. (You can choose between six different sounds – Balanced Noise, Bright Noise, Dark Noise, Ocean, Rain, and Stream.)

Note: For the first time, the sound will continue even if the iPhone is locked or is in some other app. So remember to turn it off when not in use, as it isn’t very loud, and you may leave it on for several hours without realizing it. Also, to easily access this feature, open Settings > Control Center > Add (+) Hearing shortcut to all the controls. Now, if you open the Control Center, you can easily turn on and off the Background Sounds.

That’s how you use the iPhone’s background sound feature. By using the background sound feature on iPhone you can easily focus on your study or work. It might as well improve your focus.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 7:29 PM IST

