How to use JioMart via WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can select items, add them to cart and make payments on JioMart without leaving WhatsApp.

Meta and Jio Platforms have partnered to introduce an end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. Buyers will now be able to choose items from the app’s grocery catalog, add them to the cart and even make payments on JioMart without leaving the WhatsApp chat. Also Read - WhatsApp Group Chats will soon show profile photo of sender next to messages

How to use JioMart via WhatsApp

Here are the simple steps that you can follow to shop on JioMart via WhatsApp: Also Read - WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities but you probably can’t use it yet

  1. Open WhatsApp and send a “Hi” on JioMart number 79 7707 9770
  2. You will then see a greetings message along with a “Get Started” option
  3. Now tap on “View Catalogue”
  4. Now enter your pin code
  5. Now you can browse through categories including Fruits and Vegetables, Beverages, Personal Care, Mom & Baby Care and so on
  6. To add an item to your cart, tap on “+” icon
  7. Once done, you can go to the cart by tapping on the cart icon in the top right corner or tap on “View Cart” option at the bottom of the screen
  8. You can now provide your address when prompted and choose the payment method: Cash on Delivery, Pay on JioMart, Pay on WhatsApp

Just make the payment and you are good to go. Customers can share the JioMart catalogue with others on WhatsApp as well.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared a statement regarding the partnership with Jio platforms on Facebook. Also Read - How to turn on (or off) end-to-end encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping
experience with JioMart on WhatsApp.”

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 5:12 PM IST
