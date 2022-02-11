Microsoft is bringing LinkedIn to Teams. The company today announced that it is bringing the LinkedIn integration to Microsoft Teams soon. Once rolled out Microsoft Teams users will be able to see their colleague’s profiles within one-to-one chats. Also Read - Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Microsoft said that with this integration, users can get to know more about their co-workers through the course of their on-boarding or even while working on a special project. It will also help provide significant background information, work history, and links to blog posts from LinkedIn on Teams.

As far as the availability is concerned, Microsoft said that it will start rolling out LinkedIn integration in Teams starting March 2022, which is when it will be available to all global users across Microsoft Teams web and desktop versions.

How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Teams

Step 1: In Teams, go to the one-on-one chat of the person whose LinkedIn profile you want to check.

Step 2: Click the LinkedIn tab. Now you will see that person’s experience, skills, endorsements, and other details.

How to connect LinkedIn and Microsoft accounts via Teams

Microsoft said that the LinkedIn integration feature in Teams will work even if users have not connected their LinkedIn accounts with their Microsoft accounts. However, if they choose to connect their LinkedIn and Microsoft accounts, they will be able to discover more about a person in any one-on-one chat in Teams. “Find out what you have in common with them, see your degrees of connection, and connect on LinkedIn without leaving Teams,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Here’s how users can connect their Microsoft and LinkedIn accounts:

Step 1: In Teams, go to any one-on-one chat and click the LinkedIn tab.

Step 2: Select Sign In Now option to connect your LinkedIn account.

Step 3: Then connect your LinkedIn account to Microsoft apps.

Now, to use LinkedIn in Teams, you need to share your LinkedIn account data with your Microsoft apps.

Step 4: Connect your Microsoft account to LinkedIn.

Microsoft says that this allows data from users’ Microsoft apps to be shared with LinkedIn to customise their LinkedIn experience. “LinkedIn will import and store your contacts but won’t send invites without your permission,” the company added in the blog post.