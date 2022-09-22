The launch of the iPhone 14 series around the world coincided with the start of Apple’s current iOS 16 software update. A variety of new features, including an interactive lock screen and the ability to edit and unsend recently sent iMessages are included in iOS 16. But while many of the new features included in iOS 16 aren’t user-specific, the Lockdown Mode security feature provides extra security for Apple device owners who might be at risk from targeted cyberattacks. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best deal on iPhone 13

For the very few people who might be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital dangers due to who they are or what they do, Lockdown Mode is an optional extreme form of security. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Major discount available on Apple AirPods Pro

Your device won’t operate normally when Lockdown Mode is activated. Certain programmes, websites, and features are carefully limited for security reasons and other experiences might not be available at all, in order to reduce the attack surface that might be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware. Also Read - This might be the biggest difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13

Lockdown Mode is available in iOS 16, iPadOS, and macOS Ventura.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to Enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone and iPad

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Step 2: Select Privacy & Security option

Step 3: Tap on the Lockdown Mode under Security

Step 4: Now, tap Turn on Lockdown Mode

Step 5: Then select Turn On & Restart option and enter the device’s password

How to Enable Lockdown Mode on Mac

Step 1: Open the System Settings

Step 2: Click on Privacy & Security

Step 3: Then click on Lockdown Mode

Step 4: Turn on the Lockdown Mode and restart the system.

How Lockdown Mode protects the device

Some applications and functions will behave differently when Lockdown Mode is activated, including: