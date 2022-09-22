The launch of the iPhone 14 series around the world coincided with the start of Apple’s current iOS 16 software update. A variety of new features, including an interactive lock screen and the ability to edit and unsend recently sent iMessages are included in iOS 16. But while many of the new features included in iOS 16 aren’t user-specific, the Lockdown Mode security feature provides extra security for Apple device owners who might be at risk from targeted cyberattacks. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best deal on iPhone 13
For the very few people who might be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital dangers due to who they are or what they do, Lockdown Mode is an optional extreme form of security.
Your device won't operate normally when Lockdown Mode is activated. Certain programmes, websites, and features are carefully limited for security reasons and other experiences might not be available at all, in order to reduce the attack surface that might be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware.
Lockdown Mode is available in iOS 16, iPadOS, and macOS Ventura.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
How to Enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone and iPad
Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone
Step 2: Select Privacy & Security option
Step 3: Tap on the Lockdown Mode under Security
Step 4: Now, tap Turn on Lockdown Mode
Step 5: Then select Turn On & Restart option and enter the device’s password
How to Enable Lockdown Mode on Mac
Step 1: Open the System Settings
Step 2: Click on Privacy & Security
Step 3: Then click on Lockdown Mode
Step 4: Turn on the Lockdown Mode and restart the system.
How Lockdown Mode protects the device
Some applications and functions will behave differently when Lockdown Mode is activated, including:
- Messages – All message attachment types save for specific photos, videos, and audio are prohibited. Links and link previews are two features that are not available.
- Web browsing – Complex web technologies may not function properly or load more slowly on some websites because they are restricted. Additionally, web fonts may not appear and images may be substituted with a symbol for an absent image.
- FaceTime – If you haven’t already phoned the recipient or contact, incoming FaceTime calls are banned.
- Apple Services – Unless you’ve already invited the person, incoming invitations for Apple Services are denied, such as invitations to manage a home in the Home app.
- Shared albums: The Photos app no longer supports shared albums and new invitations to shared albums are also disabled. These shared albums are still accessible on other devices without Lockdown Mode turned on.
- USB accessories – Your device must be unlocked in order to be able to connect to a USB accessory or another computer.
- Configuration profiles – While a device is in lockdown mode, neither configuration profiles nor Mobile Device Management or device monitoring may be put on it.