How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account

Tired of the constant Facebook notification pop ups? Do you prefer chatting with your folks only on Messenger rather than having unwanted ad-vices on your social account. The Meta-owned platform provides the leeway, although one has to follow a bunch of steps to get through.

Facebook Messenger is one of the most widely used messaging services and while it was once possible to use it without having a Facebook account, the social media platform took that freedom in 2019. The current situation demands having an account in the platform first to get the benefits from its individual messaging app.

Some people are moving away from the platform, and in case you are one of them who doesn't want any engagement with the app but would still want to use the Messenger app, there's a little loophole that can get you through. Here's a simple guide to help you out.

How to use Messenger without a Facebook account

-First, download the Facebook Messenger app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

-Once downloaded and installed, tap Create New Account.

-A pop-up box will show asking to use details from Facebook.com to sign in, tap Continue.

-Next up, a browser window will open asking you to create a new Facebook account. Fill in the necessary details and tap Next on each tab until you reach the final point, then tap Sign Up.

-Ensure to use the first and last name that you want to appear in your account.

-Creating a Facebook account automatically creates a Messenger account which you can use on your device.

-The details on your FB account like profile picture, your name will display on your Messenger account as well.

-Once the Messenger account is created and active you can deactivate your Facebook account. On desktop just open the menu then click Settings, choose Your Facebook Information, and then tap the Deactivate and Deletion option.

-Make sure not to choose the Permanently Delete Account option as it would cut the luxury of using Messenger without any disturbance from the parent app. Click Continue to Account Deactivation and enter your password. You will have to complete the survey to deactivate your Facebook account.