comscore How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to use multiple Instagram account on one app
News

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app

How To

Instagram has allowed five accounts to operate on a single phone, out of which one can be personal, one official, and the other three. Earlier, any person could operate only one Instagram account, but now it is not so. This exclusive feature is available for Android and iOS platforms and makes it easy to manage your personal and professional Instagram accounts from a single device.

Instagram

Image: Pixabay

The photo and video sharing app Instagram is rapidly gaining traction among social media users. If you also use it and want to run two accounts simultaneously with the same app, your problem will be solved. Here we are telling you how to open and switch two accounts simultaneously on the app on Instagram. Instagram has allowed five accounts to operate on a single phone, out of which one can be personal, one official, and the other three. Also Read - Meta’s Spanish language moderators describe harrowing tale of working amid pandemic

Earlier, any person could operate only one Instagram account, but now it is not. This exclusive feature is available for Android and iOS platforms and makes it easy to manage your personal and professional Instagram accounts from a single device. Also Read - Instagram users might soon be able to rearrange posts in their profile grid

Here’s how to set multiple Instagram account on the app:

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app from your smartphone Also Read - Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021

Step2: Now go to the profile by clicking on DP at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Select the gear or select the three vertical dots on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Next, scroll down and select Add Account.

Step 5: Enter your username and password or log in with your Facebook account.

How to switch from one account to another

Step 1: After launching the app, go to the profile page and tap on your username, which is given at the top left-hand corner.

Step2: Now select and handle the account you want to operate.

How to delete an account:

Step 1: Go to the profile page and select the gear icon.

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom and go to the logout option, which is given near the add account itself.

Step 3: Logout of any account you want to delete, or you can also log out of all accounts. This will remove all accounts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 3:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tecno Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India with price under Rs 9,000
Mobiles
Tecno Pop 5 Pro with 6000mAh battery launched in India with price under Rs 9,000
From Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to Encanto: Top animated movies on OTT

Photo Gallery

From Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to Encanto: Top animated movies on OTT

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Encanto, and more: Top animated movies to watch

Photo Gallery

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Encanto, and more: Top animated movies to watch

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Gaming

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Here are the best alternatives of Realme 9i you will find out there

Photo Gallery

Here are the best alternatives of Realme 9i you will find out there

Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Photo Gallery

Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps
Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare

News

Meta s Spanish language moderators are calling their a nightmare
Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids

Apps

Instagram might soon let users edit their profile grids
This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021

News

This is how much time Indians spent on smartphones in 2021
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

News

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Pop 5 Pro हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, बजट में मिलेगी 6000mAh बैटरी और 8MP कैमरा

Free Fire OB32 Update को Android और iOS डिवाइस में कैसे डाउनलोड करें? जानें इस गेम के सभी नए फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Code 19 January: बिना देरी किए अभी रिडीम करें यह कोड, फ्री मिलेंगे वाउचर

Realme 9 और Realme 9 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 15000 रुपये से अधिक

तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं साइबरक्राइम, कंपनियों को करोड़ों का नुकसान पहुंचा रहे रैंसमवेयर

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look
Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support
Gaming
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support
Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments
How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps
Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Gaming

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Best Sellers