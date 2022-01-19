How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

The photo and video sharing app Instagram is rapidly gaining traction among social media users. If you also use it and want to run two accounts simultaneously with the same app, your problem will be solved. Here we are telling you how to open and switch two accounts simultaneously on the app on Instagram. Instagram has allowed five accounts to operate on a single phone, out of which one can be personal, one official, and the other three. Also Read - Meta’s Spanish language moderators describe harrowing tale of working amid pandemic

Earlier, any person could operate only one Instagram account, but now it is not. This exclusive feature is available for Android and iOS platforms and makes it easy to manage your personal and professional Instagram accounts from a single device.

Here’s how to set multiple Instagram account on the app:

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app from your smartphone

Step2: Now go to the profile by clicking on DP at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Select the gear or select the three vertical dots on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Next, scroll down and select Add Account.

Step 5: Enter your username and password or log in with your Facebook account.

How to switch from one account to another

Step 1: After launching the app, go to the profile page and tap on your username, which is given at the top left-hand corner.

Step2: Now select and handle the account you want to operate.

How to delete an account:

Step 1: Go to the profile page and select the gear icon.

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom and go to the logout option, which is given near the add account itself.

Step 3: Logout of any account you want to delete, or you can also log out of all accounts. This will remove all accounts.