How to use offline maps and navigation on Google Maps

Check out how you can navigate safely even without an active internet connection using the Google Maps offline feature.

  Published: June 26, 2020 10:09 PM IST
Google Maps is pretty much a necessity when you’re traveling to some new place. However, most people use the app’s directions and services online. This means that if you for some reason, manage to lose out on cellular service en route, you cannot use Maps effectively anymore. Also Read - How to unlock full Dolby Atmos Equalizer on OnePlus 7, 7T and 8 series smartphones

However, this need not be the case. Google Maps allows a neat little trick that allows users to take down a section of the maps data offline and store it locally on their devices. Once this data is stored offline, you do not need the internet to access Google Maps or directions from point A to point B, as long as both these points are within the area that you took offline. Here is how to take a section of the map offline on your phone. Also Read - Here's how to create a link to text on a page using the new Chrome extension

Step 1: Open Google Maps Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set up two-step verification for more security

Open Google Maps with an active internet connection. To take a section of the map offline, you will require internet connectivity to download this data. Try to get a Wi-Fi connection as the download could be large depending on the area you have selected.

Step 2: Go to ‘Offline Maps’

Select your Google account profile picture in the top right corner to open up the menu. Look for the ‘Offline Maps’ section. If this is the first time you’re downloading a map offline, the only option available in this section to you will be ‘Select your own map’. Click on that to download a section of Google Maps offline.

Step 3: Select the area to be taken offline

Once you select Offline Maps, you will be shown a rectangle on the screen. Use two fingers to pinch in and out and select an area for which you need the maps to be taken offline. Google Maps can take pretty much large sections of the maps, including a couple of entire cities in one download. Hence, a good practice to follow is to take a little more than what you need so you don’t fall short of information later. Once you’ve set the boundaries, click on ‘Download’.

Navigation and directions on Google Maps when offline

Let the download finish and you will be set. Now this map and all the information in it will be available offline on your phone when you need it. Navigation is also simple. Just open up navigation within these areas as you would normally on Google Maps when you have cellular connectivity.

