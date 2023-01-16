comscore How to turn on Personalized Spatial Audio on AirPods: Guide
How to use Personalized Spatial Audio on iPhone with AirPods

Here's how you can turn on Spatial Audio on your AirPods and get an immersive sound experience.

  • Apple has Spatial Audio support for AirPods on iPhones.
  • Spatial Audio offers an immersive sound experience.
  • Apple Music comes with an album of Spatial Audio-supported songs.
Apple AirPods support Spatial audio allowing you to get an immersive sound experience. Whether it be music or a video, if you have the right content and AirPods connected to your iPhone, you are set to get a theatre-like experience. Also Read - Realme 9 now supports Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 beta in India

However, in order to get a true Spatial audio experience, you’ll have to turn on Personalised Spatial Audio (PSA). Now, what’s that? PSA offers an even better and more precise sound experience as it uses the built-in sensors on AirPods to match the position of your head. So, wherever you look, you will feel as if the music is coming from that direction. Also Read - Amazon Prime Lite subscription expected to launch in India soon

Having said that, let’s see how you can use Spatial Audio on your iPhone with AirPods. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature continues to send false alarms from skiers

How to turn on Personalized Spatial Audio and enjoy music

Step 1: Connect your AirPods with your iPhone.

Step 2: Open Settings.

Step 3: Tap on the AirPods tab, which should be on the top.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap on Personalized Spatial Audio.

Step 5: Turn it on and complete the setup. It will capture your head and ears.

Step 6: Once you are done, open the Apple Music app and tap on Search at the bottom right side.

Step 7: Open the Spatial Audio section and play any music.

Step 8: Now, turn your head in any direction and see how the audio shifts in that direction.

Personalized Spatial Audio is one of the major perks of using AirPods on iPhones and it truly offers an immersive and 3D-like sound experience.

It is worth noting that you can also listen to Spatial Audio on other platforms. However, the audio should be in the following formats – Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound, 7.1, and 5.1.

In other news, Apple recently added Apple Music Sing a.k.a Karaoke feature. The feature does what it says, lets you sing the lyrics of the song with the original background music.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 11:47 PM IST
