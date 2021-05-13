comscore How to use pulse oximeter: Here's how to measure blood oxygen with oximeter at home
How to use pulse oximeter the right away, keep these 8 things in mind

Pulse Oximeter has become one of the most important health gadgets to have at home. Let's take a look at how to use a pulse oximeter the right away.

Check for accuracy

Accuracy is the most important things to check when you buy a pulse oximeter. But how do you check the accuracy? Well, there’s no specific way to check the accuracy of a pulse oximeter. All that you can do is try two oximeters and check if there show similar results or not. You can also check customer reviews from the website you are buying the oximeter. Image: Pixaby

One gadget that has become much more important to have than smartphone these days is that tiny little pulse oximeter. Everyone in these tough COVID times have pulse oximeter at home, people who don’t are looking to buy a good one. At this time, purchasing a good oximeter means spending at least Rs 2500, that is if you want to buy a good one from a renowned brand. Oximeters are readily available on various online platforms as well as offline stores across the country. Also Read - Pulse oximeters under Rs 1,000 to measure the oxygen saturation level or SpO2

We previously discussed the tips to keep in mind before purchasing a pulse oximeter. Today, we will talk about how one should use a pulse oximeter the right way.

Pulse oximeter buying guide: Check certifications

How to use pulse oximeter correctly

-First thing first, before testing the blood oxygen level, you must rest for 10-15 mins and take deep breathe. This will help in accurate measurement.

-You must rest a hand on the chest and hold still for a while

-Choose the right finger. Place the oximeter either on your middle or index finger. If you think the oximeter is showing random figures, change the hand and try again.

-You must keep the pulse oximeter in the same place till the reading is stable

Pulse oximeter buying guide: Check features and brand

-Register only the highest result once the reading has been stabilised. You need to wait for a few seconds for that

-Ensure to identify the reading carefully

-It is recommended to track your blood oxygen level atleast thrice a day. If there are signs of weakness or any COVID symptoms, check even more frequently

-Ensure to consult a medical professional in case of breathlessness or drop in blood oxygen level below 93 percent or less.

Tips to buy pulse oximeter

-Check the type of oximeter. At homes, people usually buy pulse oximeter as it’s is readily available and at much affordable price tag.

-Check for accuracy, that’s important. It’s always better to go for a good relatively expensive oximeter and not the cheap ones.

-Check for certifications. This is extremely important for any health gadgets. but only the ones that offer certifications.

-Check features and brand. Always opt for a good brand.

  Published Date: May 13, 2021 8:51 AM IST

