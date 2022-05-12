comscore How to use the viral sad face filter on Snapchat, Instagram
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Use Sad Face Filter On Snapchat Instagram A Step By Step Guide
News

How to use sad face filter on Snapchat, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

How To

Starting from TikTok, this crying or sad face filter can now be used on Snapchat and Instagram. Here's how to try it out now.

Untitled design - 2022-05-12T170241.429

Image: KnowYourMeme

Social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat are known for memes, funny videos, reels and whatnot. This time, a hilarious sad filter is making rounds on the internet. People are using it for Reels, memes and so on. If you haven’t tried it yet, here’s how you can make a Reel with a sad filter on Instagram. You will be able to choose from a huge variety of options in just the sad filter category. Also Read - Instagram trends: From Shark Tank India to Hera Pheri, here are the memes Indians loved sharing

How to use sad the sad filter face on Snapchat

If you are feeling FOMO and want to hop on to this hilarious trend now, here are the steps you can follow: Also Read - Instagram to begin testing NFTs this week in the US: All you need to know

  1. Open Snapchat and tap on the smiley next to the record option to open filters
  2. If you don’t already see the Crying filter by swiping sideways, tap on “Explore”
  3. Search for “Crying” and select the required filter
  4. Now tap on the record option to click an image or record a video
  5. Once done, save the image/video to your camera roll

You can now simply open the desired social media app to share this media file directly from the Gallery. Also Read - Now you can earn Rs 3.6 lakh per month for creating original content on Facebook Reels: Here's how

How to use sad face filter on Instagram

Although you can use the above-mentioned method to share a sad filter image/video/Reel on Instagram but if you don’t use Snapchat, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can make a Reel on Instagram with a sad filter.

  1. Open the Instagram app and tap on the “+” icon in the top right corner of the feed
  2. Select Reel> Effects
  3. Search for Sad filter
  4. You will see a slew of options, you can choose one and try it out
  5. Record the Reel with the desired filter and effects and post it on the platform

In addition to Instagram Stories and post, you can share this Reel with your friends and family across different platforms like Snapchat, WhatsApp and so on.

Here are a few hilarious memes shared by users on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Gary Cash (@garycashdds)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 5:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use the trending sad face filter on social media
How To
How to use the trending sad face filter on social media
How to create a signature in Gmail

How To

How to create a signature in Gmail

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here

Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED, 5 more laptops in India

Photo Gallery

Asus launches Zenbook 14X OLED, 5 more laptops in India

OnePlus Nord 2T lndia launch date tipped online

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T lndia launch date tipped online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra shares new teaser of Mahindra Scorpio 2022

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) leaked: Check all details here

India TWS Shipments up 66% YoY in Q2 2022 with boAt maintaining lead

Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year

High Court asked to re-freeze Xiaomi India's accounts: Report

Solar Panel

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Need for Speed Mobile का गेम-प्ले ऑनलाइन हुआ लीक, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Instagram पर कैसे इस्तेमाल करें SAD FACE फिल्टर? ये रहा आसान तरीका

Cryptocurrency Market Today (11 May 2022): दुनिया की सबसे फेमस क्रिप्टो करंसी Bitcoin का भी हुआ बुरा हाल, पिछले 24 घंटे में आई 2 लाख रुपये से भी ज्यादा की गिरावट

Google ने की कई सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स की घोषणा, इंटरनेट यूज करना होगा सुरक्षित

WhatsApp पर जल्द जुड़ेगा मैसेज रिप्लाई का शॉर्टकट, जानें कैसे करेगा काम

Latest Videos

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में

Features

घर के छत पर मुफ्त में लगाएं Solar Panel, फ्री हो जाएगी बिजली, जानिए विस्तार से Solar Rooftop Subsidy Yojna के बारे में
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more
Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

News

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video
Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

Features

Interested in Trading ? Check out the Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps In India that you can invest in and start Trading, Watch video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999