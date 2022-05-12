Social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat are known for memes, funny videos, reels and whatnot. This time, a hilarious sad filter is making rounds on the internet. People are using it for Reels, memes and so on. If you haven’t tried it yet, here’s how you can make a Reel with a sad filter on Instagram. You will be able to choose from a huge variety of options in just the sad filter category. Also Read - Instagram trends: From Shark Tank India to Hera Pheri, here are the memes Indians loved sharing

How to use sad the sad filter face on Snapchat

If you are feeling FOMO and want to hop on to this hilarious trend now, here are the steps you can follow:

Open Snapchat and tap on the smiley next to the record option to open filters If you don’t already see the Crying filter by swiping sideways, tap on “Explore” Search for “Crying” and select the required filter Now tap on the record option to click an image or record a video Once done, save the image/video to your camera roll

You can now simply open the desired social media app to share this media file directly from the Gallery.

How to use sad face filter on Instagram

Although you can use the above-mentioned method to share a sad filter image/video/Reel on Instagram but if you don’t use Snapchat, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can make a Reel on Instagram with a sad filter.

Open the Instagram app and tap on the “+” icon in the top right corner of the feed Select Reel> Effects Search for Sad filter You will see a slew of options, you can choose one and try it out Record the Reel with the desired filter and effects and post it on the platform

In addition to Instagram Stories and post, you can share this Reel with your friends and family across different platforms like Snapchat, WhatsApp and so on.

Here are a few hilarious memes shared by users on social media.

Being a dad is so much fun lol I love pranking my kids. #dadlife #cryingfilter pic.twitter.com/REm1Q7ZoOB — John (@jrj2tech) May 11, 2022