How to use self-chat feature on WhatsApp to create notes, to-do list

WhatsApp has a bunch of useful features that we often use, one of them being the self-chat feature that allows user to chat with oneself, create notes, make to-do lists, and save links.

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned cross-messaging platform that allows users not just to send texts, photos, videos, documents, and even payments. The company keeps updating the app and brings new features to provide users with a seamless experience. While some of the features are barely used, there are quite a few that can save your time. To put it simply, self-chat is one such useful feature that can be used to take notes and access important documents within the app as well. Also Read - Beware! this Squid game app can play off with your data

The feature is easy to use, although it is not very popular among WhatsApp users. In case you aren’t aware of the self-chat feature, here’s a simple guide on how you can use it- Also Read - Clubhouse will soon let users to pin links to the top of rooms

How to use Self-Chat feature on WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s self-chat feature can be used for taking notes, saving links of those favourite videos that you might want to check later, or for making to-do lists. Here’s how to use it- Also Read - WhatsApp will stop support on these iPhone, Android devices, how to backup chats

-Open any browser on your phone or PC.

-In the address bar type wa.me//, and add your WhatsApp number. You will have to add your country code before entering your mobile number. For residers in India, it will be wa.me//91xxxxxxxxxx.

-Next up, click enter. If you are using a PC, a window prompt will ask you to open WhatsApp. Click on ‘Continue to Chat.’

-It will then open a new window with two options reading- Download WhatsApp or use WhatsApp web.

-If you are on phone, your WhatsApp will open up with the phone number displayed on top. You can then begin chatting with yourself, and add notes, or save files.

The chat along will all the links will show up on your device as well hence you can easily access all the information across devices.

On a related note, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new ‘Undo’ feature that will allow users to immediately pull down content posted on the WhatsApp Status. Apparently, the feature will work similar to Instagram Stories where one gets the option to delete a post even after sharing it on the platform.

  Published Date: October 25, 2021 4:38 PM IST

