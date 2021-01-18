Signal is gaining wide popularity in India especially among WhatsApp users amid the privacy policy controversy. The messaging app has been downloaded by millions of users in the country. In fact, it is currently the top free app on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. After the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, updated its privacy policy users have quit the platform to join either Signal or Telegram. Also Read - WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: The best messaging app for you?

WhatsApp can be used on both mobile as well as desktop. Similar is the case with Telegram as well. Both these platforms have a separate web version. However, that’s not the case with Signal. There’s no particular web version for Signal. If you want to use Signal on your laptop or PC you will need to download the app first, install it and then you will be able to use the messaging platform on your PC. Also Read - WhatsApp features I'm eagerly waiting for

Today, we will explain how to use Signal on a laptop/PC. Take a look. Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Deadline, data it shares with Facebook, and will you lose access to your account?

How to use Signal on Windows laptop or PC

STEP 1: To get started, you will first need to visit the Signal download page on the browser you use. Click here: https://signal.org/download/.

STEP 2: Now, to download the desktop version of Signal you can simply click on “Download for Windows” option or click here: https://updates.signal.org/desktop/signal-desktop-win-1.39.5.exe.

STEP 3: The download of the app will begin just on the click. Ensure your device is connected to a stable network. The process will take a few minutes.

STEP 4: Then Install the app and get it on your Windows laptop.

STEP 5: You will then need to open the Signal app on your mobile app and head over to the Settings menu to link the account to desktop.

STEP 6: Select Linked device option and scan the code shown on the web version to login.

STEP 7: You will now be successfully logged in to your Signal account on the device.

How to use Signal on iPad

STEP 1: You will first need to visit the Signal download page on the browser you use. Click here: https://signal.org/download/.

STEP 2: Next, to download the iPad version of the platform you can simply click on “Download for iPad or iPhone” option or click here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/signal-private-messenger/id874139669.

STEP 3: The download will begin and will take a few minutes to complete. Make sure your iPad is connected to a stable network.

STEP 4: You will then need to Install the app and get it on your iPad.

STEP 5: Open the app on smartphone and head over to the Settings menu to link the account to the iPad.

STEP 6: Select Linked device option and scan the code shown on the web version to login.

STEP 7: You are now successfully logged in on iPad.