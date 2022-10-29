Apple recently rolled macOS Ventura to supported MacBook laptops and Mac desktops. MacOS Ventura features a new Stage Manager feature that enables users to manage their work field on their Apple PCs. With Stage Manager, users can easily switch between apps and windows simply by clicking on them. Also Read - Resident Evil Village comes to macOS with Apple Silicon: Check details

Stage Manager displays all the apps and windows are currently in the recent order of use with the window or the app that users are currently working on being displayed in the centre. It also shows users the updated information for apps that they are not working with off to the side.

If you are new to macOS Ventura, then here's a step-by-step guide on how you can use Stage Manager on your Mac:

How to enable Stage Manager on your Mac

Step 1: Click Control Center in the menu bar on the top

Step 2: Then click the Stage Manager option.

Step 3: Toggle the button on screen to enable Stage Manager.

How to organise apps and windows in Stage Manager

Here’s how you can organise apps and windows in Stage Manager:

— To move or resize the center window, drag its title bar to expand that side of the window.

— To create a window group, drag a thumbnail to the center window, or press the Shift key while clicking the thumbnail.

— To remove a window from a group, drag it back to the thumbnail area.

— To drag items to another window, hold the item over a thumbnail until its window moves to the center, then drop the item into the window.

— To send the window to the side as a thumbnail without switching windows, click the minimise button in the corner of the window, or press Command-M.

— To hide an app’s thumbnail and windows, press Command-H. When an app isn’t visible because it’s hidden or hasn’t been used recently, you can switch to that app in other ways, such as from the Dock or by pressing Command-Tab.

How to change Stage Manager settings

Step 1: Choose Apple menu on the top.

Step 2: Tap the System Settings option.

Step 3: Click Desktop and Dock in the sidebar.

Step 4: Now click the Customize button that appears right next to Stage Manager on the right.

Step 5: Next, pick the option that suits you the best:

— Toggle recent applications button on to ensure that thumbnails remain visible, unless covered by a window. Alternatively, you can turn it off to ensure that thumbnails are hidden until you move your pointer to the left edge of the screen.

— Toggle Desktop items on to ensure that items on your desktop remain visible. You can also turn them off to ensure that items on your desktop are hidden until you click your desktop.

— In the Show windows from an Application option, select ‘All at Once’ if you want the app in the center of the screen shows all of its windows at the same time. Alternatively, you can select ‘One at a Time’ if you want the center of the screen to shows one of its windows at a time.