How to use Street View in Google Maps on Android phone, iPhone

Google today announced that it is bringing Street View to Google Maps app in India. For this, Google has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Genesys International, which will collect and license geospatial to the company, which it will then use for providing Street View imagery to Google Maps users in India.

The company said that Street View will be available on Google Maps on Android and iOS with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 150,000 km across ten cities in India. These cities are — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar. Google also said that it will continue to expand this feature to 50 more cities in India by the end of 2022.

Furthermore, Google said that it will provide Street View APIs to local developers in a bid to enable them to develop features and experiences using Street View imagery.

As Street View arrives in Google Maps in India, here is a detailed guide as to how you can use this functionality.

How to use Street View in Google Maps on Android

Step 1: On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: Search for a place or drop a pin on the map.

Step 3: To drop a pin, touch and hold a place on the map.

Step 3: At the bottom, tap the place name or address.

Step 4: Scroll and select the photo labeled “Street View” or select the thumbnail with a Street View icon 360 photo.

Step 5: When you’re done, at the top left, tap Back.

How to use Street View Layer in Google Maps on Android

Step 1: On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: At the top, tap Layers Layers and then Street View.

Step 3: Blue lines on the Map indicate Street View coverage. Tap on any blue line to enter Street View.

How to use Street View in Google Maps on iPhone

Step 1: Open Google Maps app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Search for a place or touch and hold a spot on the map.

Step 3: Tap the Street View thumbnail.

Step 4: To show your surroundings in Street View, drag on the screen or tap Compass.

Step 5: To move the view around, swipe left or right. You can also swipe up or down. You can tap the arrows on the street to change your point of view on the map.

Step 6: Tap Back when you are done.

How to use Street View Layer in Google Maps on iPhone

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app.

Step 2: At the top, tap Layers Layers and then Street View.

Step 3: Blue lines on the Map indicate Street View coverage. Tap on any blue line to enter Street View.