How to use the scrolling screenshot feature on your android smartphone: Follow these simple steps
News

How to use the scrolling screenshot feature on your android smartphone

How To

Here are a few steps through which you can use the scrolling screenshot feature on Chrome and Android smartphones.

android 12

Google Chrome rolled out the scrolling screenshot feature today with Android 12. The feature lets you take a screenshot of as much portion as you want. You can take scrolling screenshots on a few smartphones for now, including OnePlus, and edit them before sending them. Here are a few steps through which you can use the scrolling screenshot feature on Chrome and Android smartphones. Also Read - Google Chrome finally brings scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12

How to take scrolling screenshot on Google Chrome

STEP1: Open Google Chrome on your android device Also Read - Check if your Facebook, Instagram or Gmail password has been exposed in a data leak

STEP2: Type chrome://flags Also Read - Oppo’s ColorOS 12 beta update rolling out for Reno 6 Pro, Find X2

STEP3: Type Long Screenshot on the search bar

STEP4: You will see an option ‘Chrome Share Long Screenshots.’

STEP5: Tap on the default dropdown

STEP6: Click on Enabled

STEP7: Once you have enabled the Chrome flab, you will see a message bar asking you to relaunch the Chrome

STEP8: Tap on the relaunch

STEP9: Open a webpage now and click on the three-dot on the right side of the screen

STEP10: Select Share from the menu, and a pop-up will open

STEP11: On the bottom of the pop-up, you will see ‘Long Screenshot.’ Click on it

STEP12: A crop screen will appear. Once you have selected the desired portion for the screenshot, click on Next

STEP13: Now click on the save

STEP14: You can also edit, add text to the image.


How to take scrolling screenshot on Android

STEP1: The first thing you need to do is make sure that your Android smartphone is updated to Android 12

STEP2: Take a screenshot by pressing the power + volume down buttons at the same time.

STEP3: You will find a new option, ‘Capture More,’ on the pop-up.

STEP4: Click on the option

STEP5: A new screen will display that allows you to capture as much content as you like.

STEP6: Now tap on the save button to save the screenshot

STEP7: You can also tap on the small pencil option to edit, add text, or notes to the screenshot

  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 3:59 PM IST

Best Sellers