How to use the scrolling screenshot feature on your android smartphone: Follow these simple steps

Google Chrome rolled out the scrolling screenshot feature today with Android 12. The feature lets you take a screenshot of as much portion as you want. You can take scrolling screenshots on a few smartphones for now, including OnePlus, and edit them before sending them. Here are a few steps through which you can use the scrolling screenshot feature on Chrome and Android smartphones. Also Read - Google Chrome finally brings scrolling screenshot feature with Android 12

How to take scrolling screenshot on Google Chrome

STEP1: Open Google Chrome on your android device

STEP2: Type chrome://flags

STEP3: Type Long Screenshot on the search bar

STEP4: You will see an option ‘Chrome Share Long Screenshots.’

STEP5: Tap on the default dropdown

STEP6: Click on Enabled

STEP7: Once you have enabled the Chrome flab, you will see a message bar asking you to relaunch the Chrome

STEP8: Tap on the relaunch

STEP9: Open a webpage now and click on the three-dot on the right side of the screen

STEP10: Select Share from the menu, and a pop-up will open

STEP11: On the bottom of the pop-up, you will see ‘Long Screenshot.’ Click on it

STEP12: A crop screen will appear. Once you have selected the desired portion for the screenshot, click on Next

STEP13: Now click on the save

STEP14: You can also edit, add text to the image.



How to take scrolling screenshot on Android

STEP1: The first thing you need to do is make sure that your Android smartphone is updated to Android 12

STEP2: Take a screenshot by pressing the power + volume down buttons at the same time.

STEP3: You will find a new option, ‘Capture More,’ on the pop-up.

STEP4: Click on the option

STEP5: A new screen will display that allows you to capture as much content as you like.

STEP6: Now tap on the save button to save the screenshot

STEP7: You can also tap on the small pencil option to edit, add text, or notes to the screenshot