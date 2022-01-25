comscore How to use Twitter to view latest info on Assembly Elections 2022
News

How to use Twitter for latest information on Assembly Elections 2022

How To

You can participate in the conversation by Tweeting with any of the related Twitter hashtags. These will also generate a special emoji

Twitter

Earlier this month, Twitter announced a few initiatives which will help its users stay informed about the upcoming state elections. The social media platform has collaborated with the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officers to provide some of these features. Also Read - NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

Twitter claims that many users come to their platform to look for credible information about the elections. The elections will be conducted in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Also Read - Twitter finally makes Communities available on Android

Here’s how you can use some of these features shared by Twitter Also Read - How to record and download Twitter Spaces in simple steps

You can participate in the election conversation by Tweeting with any of the related hashtags. These will also generate a special emoji (an index finger hovering over a list of options to vote from).

#AssemblyElections2022 search prompt

Twitter’s election search prompt can be used to stay updated with the latest information about the Assembly Elections 2022. The prompt is available in four languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi and Konkani, and will help you find information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, voter ID registration, among other related information.

You can access the election search prompt on twitter.com or Twitter’s iOS/Android app:
-Click on the Explore tab
-On the Search bar, enter your query with election related hashtags and search terms
-The prompt will appear on top of the search results, displaying tabs to resources from the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commissions
-Click on either of the tabs to access the information and facts around the elections

Event Pages on Twitter

Twitter has dedicated Event pages and Public Service Announcements for all major events. There will be dedicated Twitter events pages live on each voting day and the results day. In the run up to the polls, the service will have various PSA pages (Public Service announcements) like how to register to vote in English and in Hindi, Information about the polling process in English and in Hindi, Covid-19 restrictions that are in place for campaigning in English and how to vote using the EVM.

Voter education quiz

Twitter will unveil a Voters Education Quiz for these elections later this week. You can take that quiz to enhance your knowledge about the electoral process and get acquainted with facts around the Assembly Elections 2022.

Here’s how you can take the quiz in English or Hindi on twitter.com or Twitter’s iOS/Android app:
-Follow this link to the quiz Tweet from @TwitterIndia
-Click on the image website card in the Tweet, this will lead you to the quiz questions
-Choose from the given options by clicking on them, and then submit your answers
-Upon submission of answers, your scores will appear on your screen. You can choose to share the results as a scorecard on your Timeline.

  Published Date: January 25, 2022 8:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 25, 2022 8:32 PM IST

Best Sellers