comscore How to use two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone
News

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone

How To

Here's how you can use two WhatsApp accounts on a single iPhone for free.

WhatsApp-message

WhatsApp is easily the most popular and most downloaded instant messaging app in India. Two of the reasons it’s popular in the country is because it is free and it brings a plethora of features. Apart from the features that it recently received such as reactions and increased file sharing limit, it also allows users to use the application on multiple platforms such as smartphones, PCs, and tablets. Also Read - How to use JioMart via WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

However, you can only use one account at a time on Whatsapp. But on Android, there are several cloners available by which you can use two or more accounts on a single device. Also Read - WhatsApp Group Chats will soon show profile photo of sender next to messages

In fact, some brands offer an in-built dual apps feature that clones the available apps on your device so that you can use multiple accounts. Also Read - WhatsApp is finally giving us a glimpse of Communities but you probably can’t use it yet

Moving to the iOS side of things, it’s pretty different. You can’t find clone apps, which limits the ability to use multiple accounts on your iPhone. However, WhatsApp itself has made it possible to use up to two accounts on a single iPhone. In this story, we will show you how you can use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone for free, that too officially.

How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one iPhone

The only way to use two WhatsApp accounts on a single iPhone is by using WhatsApp Business. This way you can finally make use of the second SIM on your iPhone for Whatsapp.

Step 1: Open App Store on your iPhone and search for WhatsApp Business.

Step 2: Download the application and open it.

Step 3: Simply log in as you’d on the regular WhatsApp app, but do remember to use your second number.

Once you do the setup, you can use WhatsApp Business for your second contact number and the regular WhatsApp app for your primary contact number. This way, it will be easy for you to sort out messages. And if you own a business or want to keep two WhatsApp accounts, one personal and the other one for professional use, you can do that easily on a single iPhone.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2022 10:05 PM IST
