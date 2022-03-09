comscore How to use UPI on mobile without using internet in simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to use UPI on mobile without using internet in simple steps
News

How to use UPI on mobile without using internet in simple steps

How To

UPI123Pay is a three-step method to initiate and execute services in feature phones, here's how to use it and make payments without the internet.

UPI without internet

Reserve Bank of India in collaboration with NPCI (National Payment Corporation of India) launched a UPI functionality that will work without the internet. The interface designed for feature phones is dubbed as UPI123Pay. Also Read - OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das emphasizing the multifaceted features of UPI mostly available for smartphones excludes people from the underprivileged society especially the rural services from accessing the service. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

Das said that the ‘UPI recorded 453 crore transactions worth Rs 8.26 lakh crore in February 2022, which is almost double in comparison to a year ago.’ ‘In the financial year 2020-21, the total value of transactions done on UPI was around Rs 41 lakh crore whereas in the current fiscal so far the total volume of transactions is Rs 76 lakh crore,’ he further mentioned. Also Read - India’s UPI goes international! Nepal to soon get UPI payment option

As for the UPI123Pay, it is a three-step method to initiate and execute services in feature phones. “Two landmark initiatives are being launched today that is UPI123Pay and DigiSaathi. These two represent two diverse yet significant dimensions of our payments ecosystem. In UPI123Pay, there are broadly three steps that will take a user to take to complete transactions. UPI123Pay is about empowering more people to get onboarded digital experience through feature phones. DigitSaathi is all about further enhancing trust in the digital payment ecosystem,” RBI Governor said.

How to use UPI123Pay without internet

-First up, link your bank account with UPI123Pay.

-Once linked you will then have to set a UPI PIN using your debit or credit card.

-Post setting the PIN you will have to use your feature phone and call the IVR number and select the service that you want- money transfer, bill payment, etc.

-In case you want to transfer money select the service, add the phone number of the recipient, enter the amount, and then PIN number. To make a payment to a merchant one can choose either of the methods. There is voice command available as well for quick transactions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 5:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
News
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

Mobiles

Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Apps

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android

Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to use UPI on mobile without using internet in simple steps

How To

How to use UPI on mobile without using internet in simple steps
RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection

How To

RBI launches new payment method that won't need internet connection
Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai

News

Reliance Jio World Centre unveiled in area spread across 18.5 acres in Mumbai
OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games

Smart TVs

OnePlus smart TVs get access to JioGames: Here's the list of games
Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

Telecom

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 400 with high-speed data, added benefits

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter में आएगा Creators Dashboard टूल, अब यूजर्स ऐसे रख पाएंगे अपनी कमाई का हिसाब

रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कर रहा अलग? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Free Fire MAX का होली इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ जारी, जानें शेड्यूल समेत अन्य डिटेल

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
News
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details
Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components
Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android

Apps

Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android
Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

News

Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers