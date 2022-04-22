How To Use Whatsapp For Banking Features Of Airtel Payments Bank

Compared to a decade ago, banking has made a complete turn in terms of convenience and time. To make it even more feasible, banks are now taking help from platforms like WhatsApp. The latest addition to this service is Airtel Payments Bank. Accessing the services from Airtel Payments Bank is as simple as adding a new phone number to your contact list. Also Read - WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

How to register for Airtel Payments Bank services on WhatsApp

You will have to save the company WhatsApp Business Account Number 8800688006 in your contact list. Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing polls to group chats: Here’s how it will work

Once you save the number, you will have to send a message ‘Hi’ to start the conversation. Also Read - WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through smart glasses soon: All you need to know

WhatsApp claims a few benefits over other banking mediums. The biggest is 24×7 availability of banking facilities which will also remain accessible on holidays. Airtel has assured that the information is safe and secure as it uses end-to-end encryption.

Services are accessible on WhatsApp Airtel

Banking Services: You’ll be able to know more about your bank account details

Gift Cards and Gold: Users will be able to buy gift cards and digital gold

FASTag Services: You’ll be able to access information about your FASTag account

Loans: Airtel Payments Banks will also its users to get instant personal loans using WhatsApp.

Recharges and Bill Payments: The user will also be able to recharge their mobile and pay their utility bills using this medium.

Safety

According to Airtel Payments Bank, all messages are secured with end-to-end encryption. The user’s account information is not shared with anyone. And the user does not need to enter any confidential information such as PIN on WhatsApp. Additionally, there are no charges for using WhatsApp Banking services of Airtel Payments Bank.