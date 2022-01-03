comscore How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language
How to use WhatsApp in your own regional language

Here is a simple guide on how to change language settings on WhatsApp and use it in different languages including- Hindi, Oriya, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, among others.

whatsapp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp offers tons of perks for the user base. The cross messaging platform not just allows sending texts free of cost, but one can send PDFs, images, video files just with one tap. Another advantage of the Meta-owned app is the language support that is beneficial for those who aren’t familiar with the English language, for instance, users in India that attribute a major share in the platform, around 390 million monthly active users. Also Read - WhatsApp bans over 17 lakh Indian accounts: What to do if yours gets banned too

India being a diverse country, every other state has a different regional language. And to cater to the vast audience, WhatsApp offers the option to communicate in seven majorly spoken regional languages that include- Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, among others. The switch to the native language can be done in two different ways. Here’s how to use WhatsApp in regional languages- Also Read - How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality

How to use WhatsApp in regional languages

Android- Also Read - New Year 2022 resolution is to be fitter? 5 apps that will help you start the fitness journey

Step 1- First open Settings on your Android device.

Step 2- Under settings search for System, then Language & input, then Languages.

Step 3- Then tap on Add a language and select the language of your preference.

iOS

Step 1- As for iOS, go to Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2- Then click on General and choose Language & Region.

Step 3- Up next, select iPhone languages.

Step 4- Then choose a language and tap on Change to {language}.

How to change language settings on the WhatsApp app

The option of changing the language on the Android device is available on the app itself, but it depends on whether it is supported in your country or not. That said, here’s how to change the settings on WhatsApp-

Step 1- First up, open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2- Then tap on More Options on the three vertical dots.

Step 3- Click on Settings and choose Chats.

Step 4- Then choose App language, and select the preferred language. The app supports ten regional languages at the moment.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2022 1:59 PM IST

