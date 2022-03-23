comscore How to use WhatsApp on PC, laptop without smartphone
How to use WhatsApp on PC, laptop without smartphone

The app's latest feature allows user to use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously to send and receive messages on the cross-messaging platform, here's how to link a device and use it.

Image: Meta

WhatsApp’s much-awaited multi-device support is finally rolling out for all users. The feature which was in beta has now been released both on iOS and Android platforms. Also Read - Qualcomm, Trimble are bringing more accurate location service to Android smartphone

For the unversed, the feature allows user to use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices simultaneously to send and receive messages on the cross-messaging platform. But one should keep in note that the linked devices will get disconnected if the phone remains inactive for two weeks. Also Read - WhatsApp features you should look out for: Language change, message reactions and more

“Your phone won’t need to stay online to use WhatsApp on linked devices, but if you don’t use your phone for over 14 days, your linked devices will become disconnected. You’ll still need to register your WhatsApp account and link new devices with your phone,” WhatsApp mentioned on its FAQ page. Also Read - How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

The Meta-owned app also gave details on the unsupported feature that include clearing or deleting chats on linked devices if your primary device is an iPhone, older version of WhatsApp, using tablets, viewing live location on linked devices, creating and viewing broadcast lists on linked devices, and ending messages with link previews from WhatsApp Web.

That said, here’s a simple guide on how to link a device and use multi-device support feature-

How to use multi-device support feature-

Android

-Open the WhatsApp account on your smartphone.

-Tap on the three dots on the top right of the app and select the Linked Devices option.

-Unlock your phone with biometric authentication or enter pin whichever you have set.

-Open web.whatsapp.com or WhatsApp Desktop app on your PC or laptop.

-Scan the QR code via your smartphone.

iOS

-Launch the WhatsApp account on your iPhone.

-Go to Settings and select the Linked Devices option.

-Then follow the steps mentioned above.

Once linked, WhatsApp can be simultaneously accessed on different devices to send and receive texts. To note, the feature allows using the app on up to four devices.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 4:39 PM IST

