How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature
How to use WhatsApp's new accidental delete feature

How To

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for Android and iOS users that lets them recover an accidentally deleted message.

Whatsapp use 2 phone

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called ‘accidental delete’ to let users reverse deletion of messages they never intended to delete. In other words, this feature will give a short window to undo the action in case you deleted a message for yourself instead of everyone. The new feature is now rolling out to everyone, including those on Android and iOS. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay India head Vinay Choletti quits after 4 months

The new Accidental Delete feature works only when you have deleted a message. It is a short window so you have to be quick if you want to reverse an action and save yourself from an avoidable embarrassment. This is how you can use the accidental delete feature. Also Read - WhatsApp Avatar: How to create it and use it as your profile picture

Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name: All you need to know

  • When you have sent a message wrongly to an individual or a group chat, long-tap the message
  • You will the trash icon on the status bar of the app, which you have to tap
  • Now you have two options – Delete for everyone and Delete for me here
  • If you have accidentally deleted the message for yourself instead of everyone, WhatsApp will show an Undo option right above the text field
  • Tap Undo to reverse deleting the message
  • Your message will not be deleted after you tap Undo, and now you can perform the process again to delete the message for everyone.

The Accidental Delete feature is available on both Android and iOS, but since it is currently in the rollout phase, some users will begin seeing this in the coming days.

Apart from rolling out this feature that will save you from embarrassing situations, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new version of the keep feature that will let you retain some messages from a chat that is set to disappear by default.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 5:30 PM IST
