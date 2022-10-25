comscore How to use your Android phone on a Windows 11 PC
How to use your Android phone on a Windows 11 PC

How To

Windows 11 lets you connect your Android phone with your PC to let you manage both devices seamlessly using an app called Phone Link.

phonelink

Your smartphone is very important to you, both for your work and personal chores. So is your laptop, because there is nothing that can replace a PC or a laptop for typical tasks. What if both important things effectively become one? There’s a way. Windows 11 lets you connect your Android phone to let you manage both devices seamlessly. Launched for Samsung phones initially, the Phone Link app on Windows 11 lets you connect any Android phone and sync data between both devices, letting you do things like choose and copy photos from your phone and paste them on your PC, or simply play music on your phone from your PC.

Phone Link is a useful tool and works nearly similarly to how the iPhone and Mac work. Apple’s ecosystem is so seamless that it speeds up work, especially when you have to deal with a lot of calls, texts, and — dare I say — photos at work. With Phone Link, Microsoft has tried to emulate that experience, and it is pretty nifty. While Samsung devices get all the features of the Phone Link app, other Android phones get all the essential ones and they are enough to get your job done. You can view and reply to text messages, make and receive calls, access notifications and reply to them, and browse your phone’s gallery.

Here is how to use an Android phone on Windows 11 PC

Your Windows 11 PC comes preloaded with the Phone Link app, so you don’t have to download it from anywhere. Just click on the magnifier icon on the taskbar and search for the Phone Link app. Open it. The app will guide you on how you can connect your phone to the app. It is mostly the same process for all phones, but Samsung phones are easy to connect with the app.

Essentially, the app shows a QR code, scanning which on your phone will take you to the Phone Link app on the Google Play Store. You must install the app. Give it all the permissions necessary to run. For instance, it will ask you to allow the camera access to be able to scan the QR code for the linking process. Once your phone is linked to the PC, the app would request you to provide various permissions. Since this app will let you access various apps, including highly-sensitive ones such as your messages and gallery, there is a horde of permissions.

After you have set up the Phone Link on both your phone and PC, you will be able to access your messages, calls, gallery, and notifications right on your PC.

  Published Date: October 25, 2022 9:07 PM IST
